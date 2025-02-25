  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • CM Punk slapped by 29-year-old star on RAW after destroying him on the mic

CM Punk slapped by 29-year-old star on RAW after destroying him on the mic

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 25, 2025 01:44 GMT
From RAW on 24th February (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
CM Punk is a former WWE Champion (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

CM Punk was slapped on Monday Night RAW before the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Ahead of the big show in Toronto, he verbally decimated one of his opponents on the mic before receiving a hand to the face.

Ad

The opening segment of this week's RAW featured the social media megastar Logan Paul. The 29-year-old secured his spot in the Elimination Chamber by defeating the one and only Rey Mysterio, and he came out to let the crowd know that he will be one of those legends whose names will be chanted—similar to John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and even CM Punk.

This was, of course, when CM Punk had already come out, much to the crowd's delight. Punk proceeded to verbally obliterate Logan Paul, and as they stood face-to-face with tension, Punk was slapped right across the face.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

As The Maverick walked away, Punk simply told him to run because, on Saturday, he was going to be locked in a cage with him. There was much more said in the promo, but the meat of it really came down to the tensions, with Punk telling Logan Paul that while it's true that the names on the fans' lips change (as generations pass and new stars take their place), Logan Paul won't be one of those names as he will not be around long enough.

Ad

The advertisement on RAW seemed to feature a segment involving these two and Seth Rollins, but the latter never showed up.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी