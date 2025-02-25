CM Punk slapped by 29-year-old star on RAW after destroying him on the mic

CM Punk was slapped on Monday Night RAW before the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Ahead of the big show in Toronto, he verbally decimated one of his opponents on the mic before receiving a hand to the face.

The opening segment of this week's RAW featured the social media megastar Logan Paul. The 29-year-old secured his spot in the Elimination Chamber by defeating the one and only Rey Mysterio, and he came out to let the crowd know that he will be one of those legends whose names will be chanted—similar to John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and even CM Punk.

This was, of course, when CM Punk had already come out, much to the crowd's delight. Punk proceeded to verbally obliterate Logan Paul, and as they stood face-to-face with tension, Punk was slapped right across the face.

As The Maverick walked away, Punk simply told him to run because, on Saturday, he was going to be locked in a cage with him. There was much more said in the promo, but the meat of it really came down to the tensions, with Punk telling Logan Paul that while it's true that the names on the fans' lips change (as generations pass and new stars take their place), Logan Paul won't be one of those names as he will not be around long enough.

The advertisement on RAW seemed to feature a segment involving these two and Seth Rollins, but the latter never showed up.

