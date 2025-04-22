3 WWE Superstars who could be Rusev's tag team partner after his return on RAW

Anything can happen on RAW after WrestleMania, and fans were reminded of the same this week after Rusev returned to WWE. He quickly made his presence felt against a well-known tag team, which means he can have his own partner soon.

Rusev was released from WWE in April 2020 as part of the budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Five months later, he debuted in AEW as Miro, where he remained under contract until February 2025. Reports began to circulate before WrestleMania that he had re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion following the departure, which was confirmed on this year's RAW after WrestleMania, where he attacked Akira Tozawa and Otis of Alpha Academy. Since he targeted a tag team, it would only make sense if he finds somebody else by his side.

In this list, we will look at three WWE Superstars who could be Rusev's tag team partner after returning to RAW.

#3. Rusev can reunite with a former tag team partner

The former AEW star mainly competed in WWE as a singles star, though he was managed by former superstar and real-life partner Lana as well. However, he was part of The League of Nations, and he might reunite with one of its members.

The League of Nations consisted of Rusev, Wade Barrett, Alberto Del Rio, and Sheamus. Del Rio is no longer in the Stamford-based promotion, while Wade is now a commentator. Meanwhile, Sheamus is still wrestling, but he's not used much on RAW. Due to this, they can briefly unite to dominate the tag team division.

#2. A new RAW star can align with Rusev

The former United States Champion wasn't the only new addition to the Monday show recently. El Grande Americano also joined the roster a few weeks ago. The 'luchador' is heavily believed to be Chad Gable, but both stars remain adamant in stating they are separate people.

As mentioned above, the returning star attacked Alpha Academy, Gable's former stable. Since Chad is with American Made, but is still interested in facing Akira and Otis, Americano can step in to be in the former AEW star's corner instead.

#1. Grayson Waller can find a new teammate

After the erstwhile Miro returned to RAW, many tag teams and even superstars will be understandably shaken and concerned. However, Grayson Waller expressed excitement during the return.

A-Town Down Under has previously teased multiple breakups, but they remain together despite the foreshadowing. However, now that he is back, Waller might finally see someone that he can rely on in Rusev and strike up a partnership.

