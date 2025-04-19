WWE subtly spoiled former Tag Team Champions will break up following WrestleMania 41? Potential explored

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was a special night where legends received flowers for their contribution to the Stamford-based promotion. Former WWE Champion and current chief content officer, Triple H, headlined the Class of 2025.
The Natural Disasters (Typhoon and Earthquake) was also inducted into the Hall of Fame last night. However, during Typhoon’s speech, the creative team may have subtly confirmed the impending breakup of a current tag team on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41.
Typhoon expressed that some tag teams didn’t “gel well in the business,” and the camera cut straight to former WWE Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. A-Town Down Under has not been on the same page in recent months, and a split has been teased by the Triple H-led creative team on multiple instances.
Konnan criticizes WWE after a former tag team champion gets squashed on RAW
The March 17th edition of RAW saw a shocking moment when Jey Uso squashed former WWE Tag Team Champion and Men's Money in the Bank winner, Austin Theory, in less than 30 seconds.
While speaking on his Keepin’ it 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan expressed that putting Jey Uso in a squash match against Austin Theory didn’t do anything for The YEET Master, as Theory had already been on a losing streak. The WCW legend also wondered if the former United States Champion had any backstage heat.
“Here's the thing, bro. They put him [Jey Uso] in a squash to make him look strong. But these guys [A-Town Down Under] never win. So, who are you beating? If I were there, I would've sent them to NXT because they're very talented. I wonder if they have heat," Konnan said.
With a subtle hint being dropped at Hall of Fame 2025, it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has something in store for Austin and Grayson in the coming months.