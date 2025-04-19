WWE subtly spoiled former Tag Team Champions will break up following WrestleMania 41? Potential explored

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was a special night where legends received flowers for their contribution to the Stamford-based promotion. Former WWE Champion and current chief content officer, Triple H, headlined the Class of 2025.

Ad

The Natural Disasters (Typhoon and Earthquake) was also inducted into the Hall of Fame last night. However, during Typhoon’s speech, the creative team may have subtly confirmed the impending breakup of a current tag team on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Typhoon expressed that some tag teams didn’t “gel well in the business,” and the camera cut straight to former WWE Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. A-Town Down Under has not been on the same page in recent months, and a split has been teased by the Triple H-led creative team on multiple instances.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Konnan criticizes WWE after a former tag team champion gets squashed on RAW

The March 17th edition of RAW saw a shocking moment when Jey Uso squashed former WWE Tag Team Champion and Men's Money in the Bank winner, Austin Theory, in less than 30 seconds.

While speaking on his Keepin’ it 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan expressed that putting Jey Uso in a squash match against Austin Theory didn’t do anything for The YEET Master, as Theory had already been on a losing streak. The WCW legend also wondered if the former United States Champion had any backstage heat.

Ad

“Here's the thing, bro. They put him [Jey Uso] in a squash to make him look strong. But these guys [A-Town Down Under] never win. So, who are you beating? If I were there, I would've sent them to NXT because they're very talented. I wonder if they have heat," Konnan said.

With a subtle hint being dropped at Hall of Fame 2025, it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has something in store for Austin and Grayson in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More