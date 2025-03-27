Austin Theory's shocking squash didn't sit well with veteran; suggests they leave WWE RAW

Austin Theory became the talk of the town on WWE RAW when he lost to Jey Uso in less than a minute. Recently, Konnan reacted to the squash match and suggested the team leave RAW and head to the developmental brand.

Ad

Earlier this month, Austin Theory had a one-on-one match with Jey Uso and lost in less than a minute when Main Event Jey hit a spear. The squash match was heard around the world, as fans and critics questioned the logic behind pushing young talents in such a fashion.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Konnan reacted to the squash match and the post-match angle. During this, he stated the squash didn't benefit Jey Uso, as A-Town Down Under hasn't won anything significant. Moreover, if he could've booked things, he would've sent them to the developmental brand rather than wasting their talents on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Trending

"Here's the thing, bro. They put him [Jey Uso] in a squash to make him look strong. But these guys [A-Town Down Under] never win. So, who are you beating? If I were there, I would've sent them to NXT because they're very talented. I wonder if they have heat," Konnan said. [From 20:35 - 20:52]

Ad

Ad

Bill Apter comments on Austin Theory's loss from WWE RAW

Things took a poor turn for Austin Theory and Grayson Waller when they moved to Monday Night RAW. From holding the WWE Tag Team Championship to losing in less than a minute, Theory's stock as a performer has taken a few hits.

On the latest episode of UnSKripted on WrestleRoom, Bill Apter commented on Austin Theory's shocking squash from Monday Night RAW. The veteran was unsure why the management booked Theory in such a fashion and guessed if he had heat backstage.

Ad

"What was up with that? With 20-15 seconds, Austin Theory getting pinned on Monday Night RAW. What did he do? He was the hot commodity... I want to know what happened there. He's a company man; I'm sure he agreed to it. People were saying the show is going long and all that, but you don't take somebody like [Theory]. If they did that with Grayson Waller, I wouldn't have felt the same way." [From 11:22 - 12:06]

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what's next for A-Town Down Under on WWE RAW.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit K100 and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback