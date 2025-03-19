Unsure what WWE star did to get backstage heat, says veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

According to wrestling veteran Bill Apter, a recent superstar's disgraceful defeat on Monday Night RAW has left him puzzled. He wonders what he could have done to get backstage heat in WWE.

On the latest episode of UnSkripted on WrestleRoom, host Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed the first John Cena promo on RAW on March 17. When using the word "theory," Bill Apter diverged from the conversation to ask about the situation with Austin Theory.

According to Bill Apter, his disgraceful loss to Jey Uso on RAW (which happened in six to ten seconds) is a sign that he has backstage heat in WWE. The veteran journalist was perplexed and unsure what he could have done to get such heat.

"What was up with that? With 20-15 seconds, Austin Theory getting pinned on Monday Night RAW. What did he do? He was the hot commodity... I want to know what happened there. He's a company man; I'm sure he agreed to it. People were saying the show is going long and all that, but you don't take somebody like [Theory]. If they did that with Grayson Waller, I wouldn't have felt the same way." (11:22-12:06)

You can watch the full video below:

It's an unfortunate situation for Theory, who seemingly sank when he was put in a position to sink or swim. While he experienced brief Championship success last year at WrestleMania 40, he has fallen far from his days of beating John Cena.

Theory's loss to Jey Uso, to many, is a huge sign of WWE management's lack of faith in him as a top star.

It's a shame to see how things turned out for Theory, but one can't be sure if he would have thrived if his 2022 trajectory continued the way it did in WWE.

