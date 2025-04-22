  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Miro
  • Rusev breaks silence after WWE return

Rusev breaks silence after WWE return

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 22, 2025 02:02 GMT
The star is here (Credit: WWE RAW)
The star is here (Credit: WWE RAW on Netflix)

Rusev is now back in WWE, and he wants everyone to know. The star has broken his silence.

Ad

He caused utter destruction immediately after his return, taking apart Otis and Akira Tozawa while Maxxine Dupri looked on. He also attacked the New Day, sending them retreating, despite being the new WWE World Tag Team Champions.

After the star finished the attack, he went to the back, where he addressed his return further. He made it clear that he was ready for what was next. Rusev talked about his time in AEW without outright mentioning it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's been too long. Five long years, but finally Rusev is back where he belongs. And this time I will take what's rightfully mine. Everything."

Rusev is here to cause chaos and destruction, and the star has already started. However, he does not appear to have an opponent set immediately. In the end, though, he could have just started his feud, as he seems to have targeted Otis somewhat. Whether that's what ends up happening or not remains to be seen.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications