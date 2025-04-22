Rusev breaks silence after WWE return

Rusev is now back in WWE, and he wants everyone to know. The star has broken his silence.
He caused utter destruction immediately after his return, taking apart Otis and Akira Tozawa while Maxxine Dupri looked on. He also attacked the New Day, sending them retreating, despite being the new WWE World Tag Team Champions.
After the star finished the attack, he went to the back, where he addressed his return further. He made it clear that he was ready for what was next. Rusev talked about his time in AEW without outright mentioning it.
"It's been too long. Five long years, but finally Rusev is back where he belongs. And this time I will take what's rightfully mine. Everything."
Rusev is here to cause chaos and destruction, and the star has already started. However, he does not appear to have an opponent set immediately. In the end, though, he could have just started his feud, as he seems to have targeted Otis somewhat. Whether that's what ends up happening or not remains to be seen.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.