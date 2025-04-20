El Grande Americano suffers unfortunate botch at WrestleMania 41

El Grande Americano made his WrestleMania debut earlier today and defeated Rey Fenix, who was also wrestling for the first time on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
The match was a solid encounter between two men who obviously knew their way around the ring, until El Grande decided he needed to cheat to pick up the win. He added a metal plate to his mask and went for the headbutt, but Fenix was able to kick him instead, and then injured his foot.
Fenix was struggling with his right leg in the ring before El Grande Americano grabbed him and started working on his left. He locked in the Ankle Lock, which was seemingly supposed to be on the leg he had just injured, on the wrong leg, which is an embarrassing error for someone like Chad Gable, a veteran in the ring and a former Olympian.
Of course, he gave up the move after a while when he realized his mistake and ended up winning the match with a diving headbutt with the metal plate still in place.
It seems that this is now an integral part of his character since it has earned him several WWE wins.