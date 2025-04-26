"We'll miss you" - Beloved name sends an emotional message after WWE officially confirms Bianca Belair's injury

A beloved star has sent a message after WWE officially announced Bianca Belair is injured.
Unfortunately, Belair was left with an injured finger after her match at WrestleMania 41. She said she had broken it backstage after the match, but admitted that she was still happy for IYO SKY. She also said she was not done with Rhea Ripley and would be coming after her. Wade Barrett has sent her a message tonight.
Tonight on SmackDown, WWE officially confirmed that Belair was injured in an interview segment with Byron Saxton. Her hand was wrapped, and her fingers were in a splint, so it appears they were broken after all. They confirmed she would be stepping away to heal her hand.
After that, Wade Barrett sent her a message saying they would all miss her.
"Get well soon Bianca Belair, we'll miss you."
At WrestleMania, Belair faced IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a match for the Women's World Championship. She had won the Elimination Chamber to qualify for the spot, but the star didn't get the singles match she wanted, as Ripley was added to the fixture. At the end of the day, she could not walk away with the win, and IYO SKY got the win she was looking for.
We at Sportskeeda wish Bianca Belair a swift recovery and return.