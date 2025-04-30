Fans outraged; want WWE to "free" popular absent star who publicly confirmed she's not hurt

The WWE Universe is outraged after an absent star made it clear on X that she isn't injured. Dakota Kai posted a couple of tweets on X recently, making it known that she misses wrestling and that her current hiatus isn't due to an injury.
WWE President Nick Khan recently claimed that the promotion wouldn't sign and bench superstars. This statement didn't sit well with a lot of fans who pointed out a bunch of stars who they claim have been benched in the recent past.
Dakota Kai seems to be one of those stars who has been benched despite not being injured. She recently posted on X that she missed wrestling as well as her fans. She replied to her own post and said she wasn't injured.
Fans weren't happy, as can be seen in the replies below:
Dakota Kai had talks with other promotions after WWE release in 2022
World Wrestling Entertainment released Kai in April 2022. She ended up coming back months later at SummerSlam 2022, as a member of Damage CTRL. Kai later revealed to Getting Over that she had talks with other companies before Triple H contacted her:
"The talks never got super far, but we definitely touched base. I didn't hear anything for a few weeks until Triple H contacted me. There were a few independent promotions here and there, but it was 'lax talks,' I would say. They never progressed to anything further. At that point in time, I had waited a few weeks. I think it was meant to be when Triple H called me because at that time, I felt good, I felt ready to get back in the ring and sure enough, this guy calls and wants me back. Yeah, there were talks." [H/T - Fightful]
Kai is one of the most popular stars in the company. Fans want to see her get a major push on the main roster and aren't thrilled at all with her absence from TV.