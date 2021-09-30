6 Things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite: Big heel turn to happen soon, Reason behind undefeated streak ending

Welcome to this week's edition of things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite. It was yet another incredible episode, arguably better than the Arthur Ashe show last week. Although there were no matches of the caliber of Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson, the show delivered as usual.

It was a special episode of Dynamite, specifically dedicated to the late, great Brodie Lee. Naturally, this meant a good deal of screen time for The Dark Order, who have been undergoing a lot of turmoil.

We'll get to that part later, but the episode of AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York (Brodie Lee's hometown) was a special one. CM Punk sat on commentary alongside Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur to call a great episode. Here's what went down this week on AEW Dynamite and what was subtly hinted to us:

#5. Arn Anderson chooses Lee Johnson over AEW EVP Cody Rhodes, leading to some future turmoil

The Cody Rhodes story is interesting. Malakai Black came into AEW and has already stirred complete chaos in Rhodes' life. Not only has he defeated him twice, but he also decimated Brock Anderson, the son of Arn Anderson, as well as Lee Johnson.

This week on Dynamite, Arn Anderson was at ringside as Rhodes and Johnson took on the duo of Dante Martin and Matt Sydal. What we loved about this match was the fact that Sydal played his veteran role well, while CM Punk constantly put over Martin as a bright, young talent.

However, it was Rhodes and Johnson who picked up the win, with the latter getting the pinfall. While that was initially a surprise, it immediately played into the storyline. Arn Anderson was furious at Cody Rhodes and said that if he weren't too old, he would have gotten the job done against Malakai Black himself.

But he mentioned Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson being defeated by Black, seemingly a result of Cody Rhodes' loss. The former TNT Champion lost again, and although he was victorious on AEW Dynamite tonight, the crowd booed him.

This is all playing well into the storyline, as Arn Anderson continuously berated Rhodes. At the end, he told Johnson to come with him, seemingly choosing him over Rhodes - another important part of this story.

This has set into motion the eventual heel turn of Cody Rhodes. The way things are slowly falling apart for him, both Cody and Brandi Rhodes are likely going to join the dark side soon.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam