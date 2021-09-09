6 Things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite: Huge change in Bryan Danielson's character after leaving WWE, Popular faction teases break-up?

The AEW Dynamite episode had high expectations following the ALL OUT event - dubbed as one of the most important pay-per-views in pro wrestling in the last couple of decades.

There were high expectations and AEW delivered on virtually all fronts. Instead of choosing to look back and relive the glory of ALL OUT, this episode of AEW Dynamite felt like a fresh page, with several new rivalries beginning.

Since it won't be included on this list, a shoutout to hometown hero Jon Moxley who defeated Minoru Suzuki in a hard-hitting main event ainCincinnati.

Of course, quite a few storylines have continued, but there were largely big changes that happened on the episode this week. Here's what AEW subtly told us on Dynamite this week:

#6. AEW isn't beating around the bush with Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson only made his second AEW appearance on Dynamite this week and he has jumped right into the main storyline. Unlike many other stars, there was no reference to his past with WWE; there was no cheesy promo about how "happy" he was to be there and nothing close to what is normally seen with huge debuts.

This week on AEW Dynamite, The Elite came out, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega introduced Adam Cole -- who made his Dynamite debut. It was a great promo from Cole as well, but Omega was interrupted by none other than Bryan Danielson.

While we will admit that we were a bit surprised to see this confrontation so early, it was a surreal moment and the crowd was eating it up. When Danielson teased facing Omega, the AEW crowd went wild.

It's a dream match of the highest order and it seems like AEW is wasting no time in inserting Danielson into the main world title feud. This doesn't mean that he is going to come in and instantly dethrone Omega.

However, it's a big statement to make for the company right as he makes his entry. As for his character, one thing seems clear -- Bryan Danielson isn't the lovable underdog that fans knew him as for years in WWE. He's a world-class talent and is acknowledged that way.

While 'The American Dragon' got the LaBell lock on Kenny Omega, The Elite outside the ring quickly swarmed him. It was the Jurassic Express, Christian, and Frankie Kazarian who made the save, with a big 10-man tag team match likely set to be booked soon.

It's a refreshing change and we can only imagine that Danielson is a big fan of that idea himself.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam