6 WWE wrestlers Vince McMahon didn't push who are top stars in AEW

AEW has grown by leaps and bounds in a short period becoming one of WWE's arch-rivals.

AEW has excelled in listening to the fans a lot more than WWE has in recent years. This has resulted in several talented wrestlers getting the opportunities that they duly deserve.

Some of these AEW stars were previously in WWE where they didn't quite get the push they deserved from Vince McMahon and co., some of whom have got a chance at top titles in AEW.

Let's take a look at six WWE wrestlers Vince McMahon didn't push who are top stars in AEW

#6 & #5 FTR – Former AEW World Tag Team champions

FTR, the duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, was known as The Revival in WWE and regarded as one of the best tag teams during their time in the company. They were a tag team in WWE from 2014 till the end of their run in 2020.

Vince McMahon and WWE's lack of interest in pushing tag team wrestling in WWE resulted in FTR not getting their due. They were disgruntled by the state of the tag team division in WWE.

"Look, the tag team division doesn’t get respect, it doesn’t get the time a lot of these teams deserve, and we want to take chances on ourselves," said Scott Dawson in an interview following their release.

The duo asked for their release in January 2019 and their wish was granted over a year later in April.

Just over a month after their WWE release, FTR debuted in AEW, where they got their long-awaited dream match with The Young Bucks. The former AEW World Tag Team champions have been in meaningful feuds in AEW with several top names apart from The Young Bucks.

With a packed roster and several world-class stars joining the company in recent months, FTR seems to have made the right decision to leave WWE and reinvigorate tag team wrestling in AEW.

