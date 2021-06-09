"I'm sorry for that, I apologize" - Vince McMahon to recently released WWE star

According to Aleister Black, Vince McMahon apologized to him for some of the storylines that the former NXT Champion was involved in on the main roster.

The WWE Chairman, in a meeting with the now-released star, stated that some of the ideas he had for Black didn't go as planned.

While speaking to Renee Paquette on the Oral Sessions podcast, Aleister Black opened up about a meeting he had with Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard. Black engaged in an honest discussion with the WWE Chairman as he was frustrated with his run on the main roster.

"I had a conversation with Bruce Prichard and Vince (McMahon) that lasted about 30-45 minutes," said Aleister Black. "It was a long talk - but it was a good talk. Again, full of praise, complimenting my ability to be honest with them whilst being respectful and just saying how much he respected my creative thought process. And he also understood that there were things during my time in the main roster that did not go the way he wanted it to go, and he said, 'I'm sorry for that, I apologize. Let's do it this way. I'm going to send you home for a bit, we're going to get some separation between you and Kevin Owens and when you come back, we're off to the races.'"

Aleister Black also revealed that he was supposed to come back during or at the Royal Rumble, but those plans did not come to fruition. He was kept off television for six months before returning last month.

Vince McMahon was a fan of Aleister Black since his days in NXT

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 2, 2021

On the same podcast episode, Black revealed that Vince McMahon had asked Triple H about bringing the former NXT Champion to the main roster on a few occasions. But Triple H initially rejected those plans, as he wanted Black to end his feud with Johnny Gargano in NXT.

Vince McMahon praised Black for his creativity in their meetings and even had plans to make him the United States Champion. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, those plans got derailed.

Before I forget, a special mention goes to @HeymanHustle for always having my back, and to this day acts like a mentor to me. Since day one Paul was in my corner. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 3, 2021

