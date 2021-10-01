7 best potential AEW feuds for Bray Wyatt

Allegedly AEW-bound Bray Wyatt comes from a family of pro wrestling royalty. With the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan being his grandfather, combined with having Barry and Kendall Wingham as uncles and of course being the offspring of Mike Rotunda, it was only fitting that Wyatt was destined to follow in the enormous footsteps of the iconic Windham/Rotunda family.

Fast forward a few decades and we now see the impressive trail that was blazed by The Eater of Worlds. Once he was repackaged into Bray Wyatt's character, it was full-steam ahead. Having enjoyed massive success as the leader of The Wyatt Family, on top of a stellar singles run, Bray Wyatt has cemented himself as one of the best of today's wrestling generation.

But if Wyatt is so great, then why is he now a free agent? That's a billion-dollar question that no one can give an honest answer to. Have no fear, my fellow fireflies, I have no doubt whatsoever that we will soon see our fearless leader on television somewhere and most of us believe that AEW will be the destination this time.

The only real question is, who would be the best opponent for Windham Rotunda? Today we answer that question as we look at the top 7 best AEW feuds for Bray.

#7. AEW star Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt are two former WWE superstars that are essentially cut from the same cloth, so to speak. There is memorable history between these two.

Very few wrestlers today can compete with Bray's verbal judo. Matt Hardy is one of the select few who can almost keep up with Wyatt, from a psychological stance. During their feud in WWE, which ultimately led to the unlikely pairing of these two masterful storytellers, fans were able to witness some of the most creative performances in recent history. Now with Matt at AEW, the final ingredient is the introduction of Windham Rotunda to the All Elite family.

If fans thought the saga between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt was entertaining before, just imagine what things would be like under the AEW umbrella where these two creative masterminds would likely have all the freedom they want.

