7 bold predictions for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door - Goldberg decimates a top heel, Bray Wyatt is All Elite, Shocking world title result

AEW and NJPW will join forces this weekend for their special collaborative event, Forbidden Door. The Chicago pay-per-view promises a night of classic bouts, including two world title clashes.

The interim AEW World Champion will be determined between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will also be contested between Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and Adam Cole in a four-way match.

As can be expected from such an event, there are sure to be some shocking and captivating moments scattered throughout the night. Let's take a look at seven bold predictions for what can go down at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

#7. Goldberg debuts to stop MJF gatecrashing AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

MJF is yet to return after his controversial promo against Tony Khan and AEW during his public contract dispute. The Salt of the Earth executed a tirade against his employer, demanding for himself to be fired while hurling expletives toward Khan.

For Maxwell Jacob Friedman, there could be no greater opportunity to stick it to his employer than to gatecrash the Forbidden Door event, attempting to tarnish the company in front of NJPW and their fans.

It could also be the best opportunity for someone like WWE legend Goldberg to make his first All Elite appearance. Having worked with his father's NFL franchise, the Jacksonville Jaguars, it wouldn't be too far beyond the realms of possibility for Tony Khan to look towards the former WWE Champion to help protect the event.

#6. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeats Jon Moxley for the interim AEW World Title

Hiroshi Tanahashi originally looked to face CM Punk

As a former AEW World Champion and one of wrestling's premier talents, it makes sense that fans have considered Jon Moxley winning the Interim title a foregone conclusion.

But let it be known who he stands in the ring with, a record-setting eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and someone who has held 27 titles throughout a glittering career.

Hiroshi Tanahashi has been the endgame for Moxley's work in NJPW, where he has put away the likes of Satoshi Kojima, Yujia Nagata, and Minoru Suzuki. For Moxley to consider him as such, there has to be an unsaid fear of failure set deep in the mind.

When stood against someone who has such an affinity towards capturing championships, that doubt can be the deciding factor.

It may all prove too much for Moxley at Forbidden Door, allowing Tanahashi to capture the title and potentially renew acquaintance with CM Punk when he returns.

#5. Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) joins the House of Black, helps Malakai win the All-Atlantic title

The Fiend held the Universal title twice before departing last year

Malakai Black has shown since his emergence in AEW that when the time comes, he can bring allies into the fold. So far, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart have appeared to aid the patriarch of The House of Black.

With a golden opportunity for his first title in AEW at stake this weekend, The House of Black could open its doors once more.

Who better to join the Gothic stable than Bray Wyatt or his sadistic alter-ego, The Fiend? Like Malakai, Bray is a character spurned during his time with WWE. It would make sense for Wyatt to pledge allegiance to a fellow star.

The Fiend could emerge to be the deciding factor in the four-way, handing Malakai the AEW All-Atlantic Title and announcing himself as All Elite.

#4. Daniel Garcia deserts The Jericho Appreciation Society joins Blackpool Combat Club

Since its inception, Daniel Garcia has been teased by The Blackpool Combat Club. Bryan Danielson earmarked Red Death as one of the talents he and Jon Moxley should take under their wing, along with Lee Moriarty and member Wheeler Yuta.

Garcia now finds himself in the odd position of standing against the Blackpool Combat Club with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Having already aided the faction to a win against the BCC at Double or Nothing, Garcia appears to have been cast aside by The Wizard in favor of Sammy Guevara. The Spanish God will team wth Jericho and Minoru Suzuki in their battle at Forbidden Door.

Now would be the perfect time for the young star to change his stripes and take up the offer of tutelage from Moxley, Danielson, and William Regal. He would be leaving the JAS at the worst time for the faction, proving his value to the BCC with his move alone.

#3. Kenny Omega returns to confront the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Kenny Omega hasn't been seen on TV since November 2021

Not a single competitor within the IWGP World Heavyweight contest hasn't crossed paths with Kenny Omega at some point. Kazuchika Okada is perhaps The Cleaner's most legendary opponent, with their saga putting NJPW on the global stage.

Hangman Page was Omega's last opponent, dethroning his former championship-winning tag partner for the AEW World Title at Full Gear 2021. Adam Cole has a storied history with Omega, who kicked the former NXT Champion from The Bullet Club prior to him joining WWE. Cole has assumed leadership of The Elite faction in Omega's absence, adding reDRagon to the fold to form The Undisputed Elite.

Jay White has always been a thorn in Omega's side. The Switchblade dethroned him for the IWGP United States Title, eventually usurping him for the leadership of The Bullet Club.

No matter who wins the IWGP Title this weekend, it'd make too much sense for Kenny Omega to return and clear his intentions for the champion.

#2. Cesaro debuts as Bryan Danielson's replacement

Cesaro departed WWE earlier this year after his contract expired

Bryan Danielson confirmed this past week on AEW Dynamite that he would be unable to compete at the Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts.

However, as the old saying goes, every grey cloud has its silver lining. Except, in this scenario, the silver lining is a surprise replacement for The American Dragon, who will also be joining The Blackpool Combat Club as its newest member. In step The Swiss Superman Cesaro, who departed WWE earlier this year at the end of his contract and is yet to re-emerge in a new setting.

Cesaro would be a perfect replacement for The American Dragon, a master of physical, athletic, and technical wrestling styles and a bonafide star among the fanbase. Zack Sabre Jr. and Blood & Guts could be a grueling test for the former United States Champion, but he is someone who is sure to be up for the fight.

#1. Darby Allin turns heel on Sting as he is recruited by The Bullet Club

Darby has been with Sting since Winter is Coming 2020

The Young Bucks are back with The Bullet Club this weekend, taking on the team of Sting, Darby Allin, and Hirooki Goto alongside El Phantasmo. In the years since their emergence under Finn Balor, the Bullet Club have made it their mission to poach hot talent to bolster their ranks and bring further glory to the group.

The likes of Chris Bey and Ace Austin have been brought into the fold from Jay White's exploration of IMPACT Wrestling. So it would make just as much sense for The Switchblade to look beyond alums like The Young Bucks for recruitment.

Darby Allin is a prime example of what the stable look for, with a bright future and having accomplished so much in a short period of time. He has surely benefitted from Sting's mentorship, but at Forbidden Door, he may find himself at the end of his tether with the WCW icon.

NJPW's most popular faction has developed a reputation for corrupting minds against their mentors, and Darby may be the latest in that trend, splitting one of the largest threats to The Young Bucks' AEW Tag Team Title reign.

