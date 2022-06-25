Bray Wyatt's new ring name possibly disclosed after new trademark filing

July 31, 2022 will mark one year since Bray Wyatt was released from WWE. Now that he can't use Bray Wyatt's name anymore, a new trademark may suggest what he will be using as his ring name going forward.

Wyatt's release from WWE came as a shock, with reports following his release revealing that he reportedly had a clash of heads with Vince McMahon, who soured on him. Other recent rumors suggested that Wyatt's release may have had to do with a medical issue that wasn't being addressed. Wrestling fans have been awaiting Wyatt's return to the ring, with speculation about his next destination.

According to Wrestlingnews.co, the former WWE Champion has filed a trademark for the name "Wyatt 6" to sell merchandise:

“Mark For: WYATT 6™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.”

It's interesting to note that he is also using the name Wyatt 6 on his Twitter handle.

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled in nearly 15 months

Bray Wyatt's last match was at WrestleMania 37 where he lost to Randy Orton again.It was a poorly received match and was the unfortunate conclusion of The Fiend character in WWE - one that was well-received at first. Wyatt and Orton previously clashed at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.where we saw Eater of the Worlds lose his WWE Champion to The Viper that night.

Wyatt is better known for his character work - something that has proven to be more decisive in becoming a big star in wrestling. There has long been speculation that Wyatt could join AEW, but Dave Meltzer stated that his asking price is too high.

Wyatt was reportedly earning between $3-4 million with WWE before his release, which should explain why Tony Khan hasn't jumped in to sign him.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far