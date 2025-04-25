7 WWE stars who would be a threat to Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reign if they could

Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion and one of the most feared names in the company. Gone are the days when he was Dean Ambrose and showcased a goofy side to his character.

Ever since coming to AEW and especially since he became the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club AKA Death Riders, he has taken on a persona unlike any other and is one of the top heels in the company.

With him taking on pretty much everyone on the roster and winning, this article will examine seven WWE stars who would be a threat to Jon Moxley and his world title.

#7. Randy Orton

Randy Orton is the Apex Predator, rightfully known by that moniker. He has been at the top of the WWE food chain and is currently gunning for John Cena’s Undisputed WWE Championship after his recent antics on RAW.

If there was ever a chance for him to come to AEW and take on Jon Moxley, then the AEW star should be worried. With his experience and resources, Randy will pose a credible threat to Moxley.

#6. Gunther

Gunther is not having a great time right now. The Austrian lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 in an underwhelming match. On RAW, he unleashed his frustrations on Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.

With everything going against him right now, one would think the Ring General would do anything to win a title. If Gunther were to show up in AEW in the mood he is in, he would not think twice when it comes to taking on Jon Moxley for the world title.

#5. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley have a long-standing history with each other. The two stars were in the Shield faction and never showed signs of turning on each other.

However, ever since the two went their separate ways, their characters have changed, with the two adopting a more heelish character. If Roman Reigns were given a chance at Moxley’s title, he would pose a credible threat.

#4. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre had a great showing at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Damian Priest. In doing so, he ended a year-long rivalry that started at WrestleMania 40 when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre.

With Drew now having an added incentive and a boost from his recent win at WrestleMania 41, he will be more than a threat if given a chance to take on Jon Moxley for the AEW Title.

#3. Damian Priest

Damian Priest is licking his wounds from his WrestleMania 41 showing, where he lost his grudge match against Drew McIntyre. It is quite a fall from grace for the Puerto Rican star from last year’s WrestleMania.

He is not in a good place right now, and if given the chance to take on Jon Moxley, he will be more than able to pose a credible challenge.

#2. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker shocked the entire world on WWE RAW when he joined Seth Rollins to become the newest Paul Heyman guy. He took out CM Punk and Roman Reigns and aligned himself with The Visionary.

Over the last year, Bron has shown the entire world that he is more than capable of being a world champion, and that is exactly what is needed for him to take on the likes of Jon Moxley.

#1. Seth Rollins can defeat Jon Moxley

Seth Rollins turned the tables on everyone and pulled a rabbit out of the hat when he aligned himself with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. It was clear that he had been planning this all along.

With Heyman now by his side, he will know that he can take on anyone, and that would be enough for him to take on Jon Moxley. Their history makes the potential match all the more interesting.

