A brief history of Sting in Greensboro - 5 key moments 

Sting returns to Greensboro for the first time since 1994 as AEW brings a holiday special -- AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash.

The Icon is billed to team with his ward, Darby Allin, and CM Punk against the Pinnacle trio of MJF and FTR. As can be expected, the upcoming Dynamite has been largely promoted as Sting's Greensboro homecoming, with the Icon previously having faced the likes of Cactus Jack, Abdullah the Butcher, Stan Hansen and Mean Mark -- who would go on to become the Undertaker -- in the rich wrestling venue.

So rich is the history of Sting in Greensboro that his back catalog of matches in the city reads like a Hall of Fame class, and it's resonant that even at sixty-two years old the Icon can continue his legacy and add yet another marquee match to the record. So, too, does it serve as a testament to their talent that Darby, Punk, MJF & FTR get to share the spotlight with the legend.

What truly made Greensboro such a sticking point in his career? Let's take a look at five legendary Greensboro moments from Sting's career.

#5. Sting made his Greensboro debut against the Fabulous Freebirds

The Mid-Atlantic Championship Podcast @MidAtlanticPod On This Day in JCP TV History - 1987



Gorgeous Jimmy Garvin knows the right way to do things. Talk, then kiss. And once he kisses, Freebird Michael Hayes picks up the slack by noting he, Jimmy, and Sting's six-man against Larry Zbyszko, Eddie Gilbert and Rick Steiner at Starrcade On This Day in JCP TV History - 1987Gorgeous Jimmy Garvin knows the right way to do things. Talk, then kiss. And once he kisses, Freebird Michael Hayes picks up the slack by noting he, Jimmy, and Sting's six-man against Larry Zbyszko, Eddie Gilbert and Rick Steiner at Starrcade https://t.co/LJk15yTUV8

Sting and Greensboro have an established history, littered with dream matches and career defining moments, but where did it all start?

His first match in Greensboro came opposite Michael Hayes and Terry Gordy of the legendary Fabulous Freebirds on June 6th 1987, partnered up with yet another tag team legend in Rick Steiner. The Fabulous Freebirds had dominated tag team wrestling throughout many territories during the '80s, and continued this pattern of victory against Steiner & Sting.

Sting would later that same year team with Hayes and Jimmy Garvin of the Freebirds against Steiner, Larry Zbyszko and Eddie Gilbert at Starrcade 1987.

