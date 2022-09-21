Adam Cole returns; former WWE Superstar turns heel - 5 things AEW should do at Rampage: Grand Slam

AEW is gearing up for its second annual Grand Slam editions of Dynamite and Rampage. Last year's inaugural event was the first AEW show to take place in New York City while also being the company's first inside a stadium.

Who can forget the epic AEW in-ring debut of Bryan Danielson, who wrestled then-world champion Kenny Omega to a time-limit draw? While all eyes will be on the Dynamite main event, where Bryan Danielson will battle Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Championship, don't sleep on Rampage's stacked card.

With eight matches already confirmed, don't be surprised to witness some news-worthy moments come out of the episode. Here are five things AEW should do at the Grand Slam: Rampage special.

#5. Luchasaurus should cost Jungle Boy his match again

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy at AEW All Out should have been a blow-off match of this highly personal feud. Instead, Luchasaurus would turn heel once again and attack his former tag team partner. The vicious assault included a chokeslam from the top of the stage and a power bomb on a ringside table.

By the time the bell rang to start the match, it was easy pickings for Captain Charisma to score the victory. It has since been reported by Fightful that Christian was nursing a legitimate injury heading into the pay-per-view, which explains the short bout.

It seemed like Jack Perry was going to move away from the rivalry in the meantime as he is slated to battle Rey Fenix at Grand Slam: Rampage. However, don't be surprised if Luchasaurus makes his presence felt once again to disrupt the match.

It makes sense for the former tag champions to feud with one another to keep the storyline going while Christian recovers.

#4. Sammy Guevara should win over Eddie Kingston

Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston had a backstage dispute a couple of weeks ago which turned physical. The Mad King has taken offense to some heelish comments the Spanish God made while in character.

Kingston has since apologized for his unprofessional behavior and the match is now scheduled to go as planned between the two stars at Grand Slam: Rampage. AEW owner Tony Khan should make an example of the veteran wrestler by giving the victory to Guevara instead.

However, given the cryptic announcement that Sammy made on his social media recently, his future might be up in the air. Whatever he reveals on his vlog this week might determine the outcome of the match.

#3. Samoa Joe and Wardlow should turn on each other

TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe are slated to battle Josh Woods and Tony Nese. This dream alliance came after the Samoan Submission Machine successfully defended his title against Woods on last week's Rampage.

Post-match, Tony Nese attacked Samoa Joe, and Josh Woods joined in. Wardlow came out to save Joe. Mr. Mayhem went for a Powerbomb Symphony on Mark Sterling, but Nese dragged him outside. Samoa Joe and Wardlow had a face-off before the show went off the air.

Imagine a scenario where Joe turns heel on Wardlow after their Grand Slam bout. They might be a formidable duo, but they could be amazing opponents for one another. Who wouldn't want to see the two behemoths go at it?

#2. Sting and Darby Allin should stay undefeated

The pairing of Sting and Darby Allin has been an absolute success for AEW. While it seemed like an odd duo at first, the former TNT Champion and WWE Hall of Famer displayed innate chemistry and have formed a formidable duo in the last two years.

They recently scored another huge victory together with Miro in an excellent six-man tag team match at AEW All Out against the House of Black. After the match, Malakai Black seemingly bid farewell to the live Chicago audience.

Darby Allin appeared to move on from the rivalry when he had a match with Matt Hardy on last week's Rampage episode. After winning the bout, Julia Hart and Brody King came to the ring and King hit a vicious clothesline on Hardy. He then challenged Sting and Allin to a match at Grand Slam. This seems to signal a new leadership within the House of Black faction as Malakai took some time away.

While Brody King and Buddy Matthews pose an ominous threat, Sting and Darby should definitely come out victorious. Their victory could propel Darby back to prominence. With the likes of CM Punk, The Elite and Malakai Black out of the picture, this is his chance to become a big player in the company once more.

As one of the longest-tenured teams in the company, Sting and Darby could also feasibily challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships down the road and this win would be a great first step in that direction.

#1. Adam Cole should return and win the AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale

AEW President Tony Khan announced the first-ever Golden Ticket Battle Royale which will take place at Rampage Grand Slam. The winner of this star-studded match will earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

So far, the likes of Hangman Page, the Dark Order, RUSH, Penta Oscuro, Lance Archer, and Jay Lethal have been confirmed to compete in the contest. But the company is sure to add a few more surprise entrants to create further drama for the match.

This is the perfect opportunity for Adam Cole to make his long-awaited return. His potential win would immediately bring The Elite back into the fold while the likes of the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Kyle O'Reilly are still absent. It's a shame that Bobby Fish left AEW as fans weren't able to enjoy The Elite Civil War storyline.

But the Panama City Playboy has a chance to prove that he can be a top star without the help of his faction mates, and winning the Battle Royale serves as the perfect first step.

