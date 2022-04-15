"Just get along, guys" - Adam Cole voices frustration over in-fighting in top AEW stable

Top AEW star Adam Cole has voiced his frustrations over how his good friends reDRagon can't seem to get along with The Young Bucks. The disagreement between the two teams is preventing Cole from putting together a stable that could potentially take over AEW.

Cole has a long history with Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and The Young Bucks in various promotions. The former ROH World Champion is one-third of the Superkliq with The Young Bucks, and was previously brought in to the Bullet Club by the former AEW Tag Team Champions.

Meanwhile, the former NXT Champion's history with reDRagon has been well documented from their time in WWE. Along with Roderick Strong, the three men were a part of the Undisputed Era, which ruled NXT during the black-and-gold era of the brand with an iron fist.

However, combining those two worlds has proved easier said than done. Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Cole stated that his ultimate goal in AEW is to create the greatest faction of all-time.

"So to me, without question, I’m hoping it ends with all of us just getting along and having this great time and being the greatest super faction of all time. But obviously, there’s a chance not everyone’s going to be on the same page and because this is professional wrestling, someday at some point there’s gotta be an end to it." (H/T Fightful).

Despite having this goal in mind, Adam Cole did admit that the two tag teams disagreeing on many fronts is very difficult to deal with.

"I don’t know if it’s in sight, or when it’s happening, but it feels like sometimes I just can’t get Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish to get along with the Bucks. That’s what I’m focused on right now. Drives me insane. Just get along, guys. We could be the greatest ever.” (H/T Fightful).

Adam Cole will challenge for the AEW World Championship this Friday on Rampage

After failing to win the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th, Adam Cole will finally get his rematch against Hangman Page on the April 15th edition of AEW Rampage.

However, this match won't just be any regular wrestling match. The rematch between Page and Cole will be a Texas Death Match, the second of its kind that Page has been involved in so far this year (the first coming against Lance Archer).

