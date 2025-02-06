Adam Copeland to suffer heartbreaking betrayal at AEW Grand Slam 2025 by popular star? Analyzing the chances

Adam Copeland has been feuding against Jon Moxley and the Death Riders ever since he returned from injury and teamed with FTR. Ever since his return he has made it clear that he wants to win the World Title. However, they aren't the only ones feuding with the Death Riders.

Jay White has also been involved in the feud against the Death Riders in his pursuit of the AEW World Champion. However, for the moment, he might have to settle for a tag team match with Copeland. This week on Dynamite, Copeland, Jay White, and FTR kicked off the show with a brawl against Mox's crew. Following the brawl, Copeland challenged Moxley to a title match at AEW Revolution.

The latter ultimately refused, citing that Cope didn't deserve one. Jay came up with an alternate solution as he challenged Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli to a Brisbane Brawl tag team match at AEW Grand Slam Australia. However, can White be trusted given his track record? No! White could very well end up betraying Copeland.

It's strange that Jay White didn't challenge Death Riders to an eight-man match since they have eight members in total. He instead opted for a tag match, which is a bit suspicious. This could be part of his plan to betray the Rated R Superstar during their match.

White has made a name for himself by being one of the best heels in the business right from his days in NJPW. His bread and butter is knowing how to be a perfect heel. Plus, White turning heel could be what is needed to generate some more buzz for the show and to get more people to tune in. This could also result in a ratings boost which is always best for business.

Vince Russo commented on Adam Copeland's recent name change

Adam Copeland wrestled for WWE for several years under the ring name Edge. However, when he made a move to AEW, he started using his real-life name. However he has expressed on a few occasions that he felt that the name, along with his nickname, was a bit too long, and he decided to shorten it to Cope when he returned from his injury. This move shocked several fans and critics.

Vince Russo, who gave Adam Copeland his WWE name several years ago, commented on his name change during a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo. He claimed that wrestlers place too much emphasis on their ring names.

"Bro, wrestlers are so weird, man. They're just so, so, so weird. I think a lot of it comes from, bro, them putting just so much importance on it. Like, I really think that's where it comes from. It's like, guys (...) [sigh]," Vince Russo said. [From 2:55 to 3:18]

It will be interesting to see if Adam Copeland will get his title match against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2025.

