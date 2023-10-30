Adam Copeland, WWE legend debuts? - 4 stars who could be Sting and Darby Allin's mystery partner at AEW Full Gear

The hype for AEW Full Gear has gone off the rails with a prospective match that will feature Sting and Darby Allin pitted against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. For it to be an equal competition, Sting and Darby will require one more name - now that Ric Flair has confirmed that he's with Sting just for the ride.

Here's a list of all the big names in the wrestling fraternity who could join in this feud.

#4. Adam Copeland

This is a no-brainer for AEW Creative. Christian Cage and Ric Flair are already in the mix - two of the best promo cutters. Adding Adam Copeland, who has a history with Cage, to a match will take the angle to mercurial heights. This one wouldn't need too much paperwork as well - Adam Copeland made his debut with AEW on October 1.

Copeland, Sting, and Allin on one side of the ring would be the perfect set-up for The Rated R Superstar's iconic moment in AEW. He added himself to the mix at his WrestleDream debut. He has had a single match with Luchasaurus, setting the stage for another big one at Full Gear.

#3. Goldberg debuts

Goldberg is still as over with the crowd as ever. Adding the veteran would boost the in-ring energy and add a whole lot of steam to the feud. He has a legacy and has fought with the best during his time in WCW and WWE -including a steel cage match with Christian.

While Goldberg is not signed with AEW, he is a free agent. Fans have been talking for a while about him debuting in the Jacksonville-based company. There's nothing concrete as yet on that front. Booking logic says that a big name should invade the ring only during a big pay-per-view. And right now, nothing gets bigger than Full Gear for Tony Khan

#2. Andrade El Idolo

The Mexican wrestler is signed up with the Tony Khan company currently and has a deep connection with Ric Flair. After all, he was on his side at Jim Crockett Promotion's pay-per-view Ric Flair's Last Match, which saw the two pitted against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Andrade is well known among the crowd for his in-ring proficiencies and is over with the crowd. He also fulfills the part of the young Turk in this feud.

#1. AR Fox

AR Fox is one of the hottest names in AEW. He has a history with Darby Allin - where Swerve Strickland and Nick Wayne also play a role, which has created quite a few memorable matches.

Add their instance in-ring capabilities to the historic feud that this could become, and you have an absolute winner on your hands.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here