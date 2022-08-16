"You will never see him take it easy" - AEW star Claudio Castagnoli names WWE Superstar as the most physical opponent he has ever faced

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli has named title-winning tag partner Sheamus as his most physical opponent.

Castagnoli and Sheamus fought one another throughout 2016, even having a Best of Seven Series with a title shot on the line. But after even seven battles were not enough to separate the European stars, the RAW GM gave them a tag title shot instead. Thus was born the six-time tag title-winning team, The Bar. The pair were formidable and secured wins against legendary outfits like the Usos, the New Day, and the SHIELD.

The Bar ceased after Sheamus sustained an injury. Since then, Sheamus remained with WWE while Claudio Castagnoli has joined AEW and captured the ROH World title. He now works with the William Regal-led Blackpool Combat Club, comprised of fellow WWE alumni and hard-hitters Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

Despite sitting with such physical names, however, Castagnoli maintained it was Sheamus who could hurt him the most.

"I always said I prefer [teaming] with him [Sheamus] than fighting...You will never see him take it easy. Never. And that's very inspiring to me... That's [the kind of person] I want to surround myself with." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The Swiss Superstar left WWE earlier this year when his contract expired, going on to debut for AEW at Forbidden Door as a stand-in for the injured Bryan Danielson.

What kind of talent from the AEW locker can join the Blackpool Combat Club?

Now a fully fledged member of the BCC and one of the three titleholders in the group, Castagnoli challenged the locker room to step up for an opportunity to break into the group.

We’re always looking for good additions. I think the key is, who’s gonna step up? It’s somebody who needs to fit the group’s needs and to have the mentality and the ability. The AEW locker room is full of people who have the potential. Who can realize that potential?”, Castagnoli asked. (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

One prime example of a talent who stepped up for their opportunity was Wheeler Yuta. Before Castagnoli joined the stable, Yuta underwent a trial of brutality against both Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley to prove his worth.

Any talent who has their interest piqued by Castagnoli's challenge will now have the Swiss Superman as well as Bryan and Mox to go through. Time will tell who, if anyone, has it in them.

What did you think of The Bar? Would you like to see them reunite once more? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria