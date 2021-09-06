AEW All Out 2021 vs. WWE SummerSlam - Which was the better show?

Both AEW All Out 2021 and WWE SummerSlam 2021 were great shows. Both had their fair share of surprises and both events had stacked cards. That said, and this is just one man's opinion, AEW All Out 2021 was the better show of the two. Yes, both shows gave fans what they desired, but Tony Khan just did it better!

One could critique the fact that there were far too many surprises in the main event spot of AEW All Out 2021. Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan did not need to come out in the very same segment. But it's still marginally better than what happened at WWE SummerSlam 2021 where Bianca Belair was defeated by Becky Lynch. Months of building up the company's top female babyface...gone in but an instant as a stunned WWE SummerSlam crowd looked on.

Why does AEW All Out 2021 narrowly edge out WWE SummerSlam 2021?

.@CMPunk answers media questions after his first match in 7 years tonight at #AEWAllOut. pic.twitter.com/4mkSkUZJMm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

There was just a sense of newness when it came to AEW All Out 2021. A company that is new and hungry planting its flag in the ground as opposed to industry leaders who've been at the top of the pyramid for far too long and grown complacent. It's human nature to root for the underdog, is it not?

Sure, there was a sense of ring-rust when it came to CM Punk's big return match, but it wasn't the trainwreck that the Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg match at WWE SummerSlam was. There is something noble about CM Punk not going straight after the title. Especially after we've all been conditioned to think such would be the case!

Regarding the main event, Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at WWE SummerSlam was certainly the bigger draw! Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage wasn't even the most anticipated match in the card, and both men will likely admit it.

Unfortunately, the knowledge that Cena would be gone following the match, WWE Super SmackDown appearance notwithstanding, pretty much gave away the result.

It is unlikely that anyone who bought a ticket to either of these shows regretted it. But if Tony Khan can capitalize on the momentum and the goodwill he garnered through AEW All Out 2021, the future could certainly be all elite.

