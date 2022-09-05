AEW All Out Results: MJF returns, 3 new champions crowned, Former WWE Superstar leaving the promotion?

AEW All Out 2022 didn't disappoint, featuring a number of terrific matches as well as a big surprise at the end. Read on for full All Out 2022 results.

AEW All Out Pre-Show Results:

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho [for the AAA Mixed Tag-team Championship]

The match started in the back, with Ortiz and Soho chasing the newlyweds with a golf cart. After the match headed to the ring, it was Melo and Guevara who retained.

Result: Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo def. Ortiz and Ruby Soho

HOOK (c) vs. Angelo Parker [for the FTW Championship]

HOOK made sort work of Angelo Parker in this match. After several judo throws, HOOK locked in the Red Rum for the win.

Result: HOOK def. Angelo Parker

PAC (c) vs. Kip Sabian [for the AEW All Atlantic Championship]

After Kip Sabian's return, he got a shot at PAC's All-Atlantic Championship. However, it wasn't a successful return for Sabian as PAC retained the title after hitting a Black Arrow.

Result: PAC def. Kip Sabian

Tony Schiavone was interviewing PAC after the match when Orange Cassidy interrupted. PAC said Orange wasn't a professional wrestler and called him a joke.

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii at AEW All Out

The pre-show was rounded off by Eddie Kingston facing Tomohiro Ishii. Neither man held back and threw everything they had at each other. Kingston ended up winning after hitting multiple Uraken's followed by a Northern Lights Bomb.

Result: Eddie Kingston def. Tomohiro Ishii

AEW All Out main card results:

Casino Ladder match at AEW All Out

Wheeler Yuta and Fenix kick things off

Yuta and Fenix started off as the first competitors. It didn't take long for them to make use of the ladders. Fenix set a ladder up on the barricade and attempted to drive Yuta off the top rope through it.

Rush came in next

Rush was wall over Wheeler Yuta and Fenix. He took out both men and was in control of the match when his brother came in next.

Andrade came in next

Rush and Andrade set up a couple of ladders in the ring before heading out to ringside to punish Fenix. Both men went to climb the ladders but were stopped in their tracks. Andrade then hit Wheeler Yuta with a powerbomb through a table.

Claudio Castagnoli was out next

Claudio was out next, and he quickly cleared the ring. He saw Wheeler Yuta in a tough spot and backed him up.

Dante Martin came in next

The youngest competitor in the match came out with a head of steam. After clearing the ring, he leapt from the apron onto a ladder to confront Wheeler Yuta, who was in the process of climbing. Martin planted Yuta as the next man came out.

Penta came in next

Penta was out next as he and Fenix went after Andrade and Rush. Penta hit Andrade with a Canadian Destroyer through a table as Fenix hit Rush with a Frog Splash through a table

A bunch of masked men came out and attacked the competitors now. One masked figure climbed the ladder and took the chip. He was unmasked, and it turned out to be Stokely Hathaway. The Joker, another masked figure, came down to the ring and was handed the chip. The Joker refused to unmask before making his exit.

Result: The Joker wins

Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks [for the AEW Trios Championships]

Hangman Page and Matt Jackson started things off. Early on, Matt looked to be in pain, and Page stopped Silver and Reynolds from laying into him. Kenny Omega tagged in as the former tag-team partners faced off. Page had Omega in a headlock as he tagged in John Silver.

Omega and The Bucks soon took back control. Omega was all over Hangman Page as he was isolated in The Elite's corner. The Elite continued to dominate the match, working over Alex Reynolds next. Things finally broke down after Hangman Page and Kenny Omega came in as the legal men. Matt Jackson hit a Buckshot Lariat to Hangman Page, but Alex Reynolds made the save.

John Silver countered a One Winged Angel and almost rolled up Kenny Omega.

Hangman then accidentally hit John Silver with the Buckshot Lariat, leading to Omega pinning Silver to win the match and the titles.

Result: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks def. Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds

MATCH RATING: B

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena [for the TBS Championship]

Athena charged at Jade and took her down. She then headed to the top rope and hit the O-Face but couldn't get a three-count after being pulled out of the ring by the Baddies.

Athena got back in the ring, and Jade hit her with an uppercut before tossing her across the ring. Athena went for the top rope, but Kiera Hogan grabbed her foot. Jade capitalized with a running pump kick. Cargill quickly followed it up with the Jaded for the win.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Athena

MATCH RATING: B-

FTR and Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns at AEW All Out

Chris Sabin and Dax Harwood got into it early on, and it got nasty with both men slapping each other across the face. Harwood took Sabin down with a shoulder tackle before taking him down with a series of jabs, followed by a lariat. Sonjay Dutt tried to get involved from ringside. Harwood chased him around the ring and was punished by Chris Sabin when he got back in the ring.

Alex Shelley and Wardlow tagged in. Wardlow went for a double powerbomb on the Guns but ended up hitting a double suplex. Sonjay Dutt distracted the referee again as Sabin and Lethal caught Harwood with superkicks. Harwood was isolated by the heels but eventually managed to tag out. Wheeler sent Sabin and Lethal crashing out of the ring, but Shelley caught him with a low dropkick.

The finish of the match saw FTR hitting Shelley with the Big Rig before Lethal hit a double Lethal Injection. Wardlow then took down Lethal and went for the Powerbomb Symphony, hitting four powerbombs before finally pinning the helpless Jay Lethal.

Result: FTR and Wardlow def. Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns

MATCH RATING: B+

The heels had the ring surrounded after the match, but Samoa Joe's music hit, and Joe went right for Satnam Singh. He floored Satnam before the heels isolated Sonjay Dutt. Dax Harwood's daughter also ran down to the ring. She snapped Dutt's pencil in half before her father floored Dutt with a lariat.

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW All Out

This grudge match started with Starks charging right at Hobbs. Powerhouse Hobbs withstood the initial assault before quickly taking control of the situation. Hobbs punished Starks in the corner, driving his knee into the midsection. Hobbs suplexed Starks before mocking his trademark pose.

Starks tried to hit back repeatedly, but Hobbs worked over his former partner's neck. The finish came a little bit out of nowhere as Hobbs pinned Starks clean after hitting his patented spinebuster.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Ricky Starks

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland (c) vs. The Acclaimed [for the AEW Tag-Team Championships]

The champions dominated the opening stages of the match. Swerve tagged out early. Bowens saw Lee tagging in and tagged out. Max Caster came in as the legal man and, despite some trepidation, went for a headlock on the big man.

Caster went for a shoulder charge, but the former WWE star barely budged. Lee tossed Caster into the corner, but the young AEW star countered with a hurricanrana off the middle rope.

The Acclaimed briefly cleared the ring. Lee tried to take back control, but Caster hit him with a cutter off the middle rope for a two-count. Bowens tagged in and hit a suplex to Swerve. The Acclaimed were in control at this point, but Bowens' knee seemed to buckle after a move.

Lee and Strickland took advantage, going right after Bowens' injured knee. Keith Lee flattened Bowens in the corner before tossing him across the ring. Bowens somehow hit back with a neckbreaker off the middle rope before finally managing to tag out.

Caster sent Swerve crashing out of the ring before launching himself out after his opponent. He followed it up with a crossbody to Keith Lee for a two-count. Keith Lee ended up hitting his own partner with a shoulder charge by mistake.

The Acclaimed almost took advantage but only managed a nearfall. The Acclaimed hit Keith Lee with a superplex. Swerve almost capitalized with a Swerve Stomp but Bowens managed to kick out. Swerve went straight for a submission hold, but Caster broke it up with a boot to the head.

Bowens then held up Swerve against the apron as Caster hit a Mic Drop from the middle rope. Max Caster then, somehow, picked up Keith Lee on his shoulders and hit a Death Vallet Driver. Caster then hit a Mic Drop to Swerve, but the count was broken up by Keith Lee at the last second. Swerve then turned his attention to Bowens, who took him out with a lariat.

Swerve accidentally booted Lee in the face and Bowens almost took advantage with a roll-up. Swerve and Lee finally finished off Bowens with a Powerbomb/Swerve Stomp combo.

Result: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland def. The Acclaimed

MATCH RATING: A

Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter [for the interim AEW Women's Championship]

Jamie Hayter probably went in as the underdog in this match, but she dominated the early stages of this match. A mistake from Hayter led to her crashing out of the ring, and Storm capitalized with a dive out to ringside. Baker immediately took out Storm, and Shida then took her out.

Shida and Storm went back and forth in the middle of the ring, trading strikes. For some reason, Rebel entered the ring only to be taken out by Shida and Storm. Hayter and Baker isolated Shida on the ramp. Baker hit Shida with a Curbstomp and laid her out. Shida was led to the back by officials, leaving Storm to the mercy of Baker and Hayter.

Shida was back out soon after and went after Hayter. Baker almost ended up pinning Shida after a roll-up, but Storm broke it up. Hater seemed to have hurt her arm but made her way up to her feet at the same time as the other three competitors.

Shida and Hayter took out Storm and Baker simultaneously. Shida with a Falcon Arrow to Hayter. Storm broke up the cover. Hayter then hit Storm with a Tombstone Piledriver. Baker came in and took out Shida with a Curbstomp for a nearfall.

Hayter and Shida were alone in the ring as Hayter took out Shida with a Ripcord Lariat. Baker pulled out the referee to break the count. Storm blindsided Hayter with a Storm Zero. Britt Baker quickly took advantage by tossing Storm out and covering Hayter for a nearfall.

Toni Storm took advantage and hit Hayter with an elevated DDT to pick up the win.

Result: Toni Storm wins the interim AEW Women's Championship

MATCH RATING: B+

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy at AEW All Out

Christian was mouthing off at Jungle Boy's sister and mother, who were in the front row during his entrance, leading to Jungle Boy's mother slapping the taste out of Christian's mouth. Luchasaurus then ended up turning on Jungle Boy during his entrance and chokeslamming him into a part of the entrance ramp.

The big man then powerbombed Jungle Boy into the table in the timekeeper's area. Luchasaurus then rolled Jungle Boy into the ring, and he barely made it up to his feet for the match to officially start.

Christian immediately caught Jungle Boy with a Spear for a nearfall. The veteran then hit Jungle Boy with the Killswitch to pin him.

Result: Christian Cage def. Jungle Boy

MATCH RATING: N/A

This segment/match was absolutely incredible as far as storytelling goes.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho at AEW All Out

Bryan Danielson immediately outwrestled Jericho, sending him rolling out to the floor. A frustrated Jericho tossed a steel chair out of his way before getting back in the ring.

Bryan took back control once again, stretching out Jericho and wrestling him down to the mat. The American Dragon then rained down rights and lefts on the former AEW World Champion.

Both men traded chops at this point before Jericho hit Bryan with a cheapshot across the jaw. He followed it up with a backbreaker and a back suplex. He followed it up with a cocky pin which, as usual, failed to get the three count.

Chris Jericho sent Bryan crashing out of the ring and tried to follow him with a dive over the top rope. Bryan caught the former AEW World Champion with a boot across the midsection on the way down, following it up with a running knee off the apron.

Back in the ring, Danielson kicked Jericho across the chest. Danielson sent Jericho crashing out of the ring and dived out, taking down the Lionheart. More back and forth before Danielson tried to lock in the Labelle Lock. Jericho then hit a Tombstone followed by a Lionsault for a nearfall. Danielson hit back, hammering down with stomps on the former AEW World Champion.

Jericho went for a Liontamer, but Danielson managed to maneuver it into a triangle choke. Danielson couldn't get the submission and got caught in the Liontamer. Danielson broke out and hit the running knees for the nearfall.

He then locked in the Cattle Mutilation, but Jericho managed to maneuver out of it. Danielson started to rain down elbow strikes across Jericho's chest. The former WWE Champion locked in the Cattle Mutilation once again, but Jericho managed to use all his experience to reach the bottom rope.

A frustrated Bryan Danielson continued to hit Jericho with kicks. He followed up with more elbow strikes across the chest. Jericho then hit Danielson with a low blow while the referee's view was blocked. The Lionheart quickly hit a Judas Effect, and that was enough to pick up the win.

Result: Chris Jericho def. Bryan Danielson

MATCH RATING: A

House of Black vs. Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting at AEW All Out

Miro and Malakai Black started things off for their teams. Black made a string start and tagged out. Miro hit Murphy with an overhead suplex and followed it up with an uranage.

Miro refused to tag in any of his teammates until Murphy hit Miro with a jawbreaker. Miro wasn't happy that Darby Allin tagged himself in. Murphy with a series of kicks, but Darby hit back with a headbutt. He went got a Code Red, but Black caught him with a boot across the head. Black followed it up with a running boot for a two count.

Brody King tagged in and sent Darby crashing out to ringside before tossing him into the barricade. King ragdolled Darby into the opposite barricade before tossing him back in the ring. The House of Black were in total control at this point, isolating the former AEW TNT Champion in their corner.

Murphy tagged in and hit Darby Allin with a devastating knee strike across the head. Sting tagged in at this point and hit Stinger Splashes to Murphy and King. Brody ended up hitting his own partner with a cannonball. Sting implored Malakai Black to tag in.

Sting and Black traded strikes, and the veteran then locked in the Scorpion Death Lock. Murphy and Brody King tried to break the hold, but the Stinger roared as he was hit. Black finally broke the hold and locked in a kneebar. Miro broke the hold. Sting hit King with a Scorpion Death Drop, and Darby followed it with a Coffin Drop. Murphy broke up the cover at the last second.

Miro tagged in and cleared house. Darby hit King with a suicide dive. Sting and Black were alone in the ring. Black went for his spinning heel kick, but Sting caught him in the face with the black mist. Darby trapped Black in the Last Supper and got the three count for the win.

Result: Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting def. House of Black

MATCH RATING: A

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited @TimmyBuddy So off camera, after the trios match, House of Black hugged Malakai & then he blew a kiss & bowed to the crowd like someone on their way out would do. #AEWAllOut So off camera, after the trios match, House of Black hugged Malakai & then he blew a kiss & bowed to the crowd like someone on their way out would do. #AEWAllOut

Malakai Black reportedly bowed to the fans after the match before walking out of the arena, leading to speculation that he may be leaving AEW.

Daniel Garcia was backstage with Tony Schiavone. Jericho interrupted and said that he had proven himself now to be the greatest pro wrestler and sports entertainer. Garcia replied that Jericho had won after cheating.

Jericho replied that Garcia would be alone for his match against Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday night.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk [for the AEW World Championship]

Jon Moxley and CM Punk went back and forth early on. Punk then rained in chops in the corner, followed by roundhouse kicks and then a running knee in the corner. Punk hit the GTS, but Moxley kicked out at the last second.

Jon Moxley managed to roll out of the ring but looked wobbly. CM Punk hit a tope suicida before both men brawled into the crowd. Moxley and Punk exchanged strike before the champion was thrown face-first into a guardrail.

They brawled back to the ringside area. Mox saw Punk busted open and rained in right hands on the cut at ringside. Punk was bleeding badly as he rolled back in the ring. Moxley continued to punish the former AEW World Champion, raining down punches in the corner.

Moxley had a modified heel-hook locked in on Punk's injured leg. The champion didn't relent, locking in a single-legged Boston Crab. He converted it into an STF, but Punk clawed the champion across the eyes to break free. Moxley continued to work on Punk's injured leg, hitting a running dropkick followed by a Dragon Screw. The champion followed it up with a piledriver for a nearfall.

Punk finally managed to gain some momentum of his own, sending the champion crashing into the ring post. He then locked in the Anaconda Vice, but Moxley bit Punk across the head to break free. Punk bought himself some time with a heel kick and followed it up with a bodyslam.

Punk went for an elbow strike, but Moxley countered it into a bulldog choke. Punk broke free with a boot to the head, but Moxley locked in an ankle lock instead. Moxley then flipped off the fans, and Punk surprised him with a boot to the head. The champ immediately hit back with a lariat.

Both men exchanged strikes, and Punk hit a neckbreaker. He went for the GTS, but Moxley countered it into a Death Rider, only getting a nearfall. Undeterred, Moxley rained down elbow strikes and locked in a bulldog choke. Punk broke free and hit a GTS. Punk immediately went for a second GTS pinned Jon Moxley to win back the AEW World Championship.

Result: CM Punk def. Jon Moxley

MATCH RATING: A

The lights went out as Punk was celebrating his title win. The leader of Stokely Hathaway's faction from earlier in the night appeared again, and it turned out to be MJF. He walked out and signaled that he was coming after Punk's title as the pay-per-view went off the air.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kaushik Das