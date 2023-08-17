AEW backstage personality responds to MJF's message for WWE Superstar Logan Paul

ESPN recently published a list of the 30 best pro wrestlers under 30, which was topped by Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) from AEW. The list also featured Austin Theory, El Hijo del Vikingo, Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Konosuke Takeshita, Liv Morgan, and Logan Paul in the top 10.

MJF sent a message to Logan Paul on Twitter and called the list flawed. The AEW World Champion also expressed his desire to appear on Logan Paul's Youtube show Impaulsive to talk about the list and the upcoming All In pay-per-view, which will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27, 2023.

Responding to MJF's message to Logan Paul, AEW commentator Taz called ESPN's list a joke:

"Good chunk of that list was a f***ing joke."

Taz is known for his time in ECW, where he won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, ECW World Television Championship, and ECW World Tag Team Championship, becoming a triple crown champion. He has also worked in WWE and held the Hardcore Championship and Tag Team titles in his career. The veteran is currently working in All Elite Wrestling as a commentator since 2019.

MJF and Adam Cole set to perform double duty at AEW All In

On the recent episode of Dynamite, World Champion MJF and Adam Cole challenged the Ring of Honor (ROH) Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) for a tag title match during All In Zero Hour at Wembley Stadium in London. The title match has been made official by the Jacksonville-based company.

In a short period, Better Than You Bay Bay has already become a fan-favorite tag team, and featuring them at All Elite Wrestling's biggest event ever should prove to be a smart decision for the company.

MJF and Cole were already scheduled to face each other in the main event of All In for the AEW World Championship. The two stars will thus feature in two matches on the same night in the opening as well as the closing hour of All In.

