AEW World Champion MJF seemingly interested in appearing with WWE Superstar Logan Paul, hopes Nick Khan will approve

While WWE Superstar Logan Paul is undoubtedly talented, he was recently ranked lower than the AEW World Champion on ESPN's 30 Under 30. This has prompted MJF to send Logan a message on social media.

The Salt of the Earth had surprised many with his number-one rank in the ESPN list, beating the likes of even Rhea Ripley. While his skill on the mic and inside the squared circle are commendable, a section of fans have disagreed with the ranking.

Taking to social media, MJF penned a message for Logan Paul that was quite smug in tone. He also mentioned how he would like to appear on Paul's podcast, Impaulsive:

"Yo @LoganPaul I’m a big fan and I heard you were very upset with your ranking in the @espn top 30 under 30. I couldn’t agree with you more, the list was flawed. What the hell is a Vikingo?!? Would love to come on @impaulsive and talk about the list as well as the fact @aew is about to run the biggest show in the history of the sport on aug 27th! Hopefully your boss and our mutual friend Jolly old Saint Nick will allow it! P.S. I wrote this whilst sipping on a prime. Yours sincerely. -Numero uno, MJF"

It remains to be seen if the WWE Superstar will respond to the message any time soon.

Logan Paul was previously praised by a WWE veteran

While Logan Paul may have his critics, Eric Bischoff believes the superstar is one of the best on the roster today.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff shared his thoughts about Logan's talent in light of his recent match with Ricochet. After detailing the subtle brilliance of the match's finish, he stated:

"He’s better than 98% of the people on most rosters that we know of. He’s f*cking awesome," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

As of now, only time will tell what is next for Logan Paul in his WWE pro-wrestling career.

