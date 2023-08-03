AEW name beats WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley to be ESPN's number one wrestler under 30

It's not every day someone gets one over on WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. But, at least according to ESPN, there is one AEW star that narrowly outdoes The Judgment Day member as the best wrestler under the age of 30.

The star in question is none other than MJF, who many could argue has already carved out a Hall of Fame-worthy career despite only being 27 years old.

The AEW World Champion has been an integral player in Tony Khan's promotion for years now, regularly putting on classic matches against opponents of all types and being involved in the most entertaining segments on a weekly basis.

More so, he has proven his diversity in several roles. As detestable as he can be as a heel, his current run alongside Adam Cole has proven that the "Generational Talent" can also cut it as a babyface.

While Ripley's dominating, brooding persona has done wonders for her over on WWE, it's difficult to argue against ESPN's assessments on this one. Regardless, massive congratulations are owed to everyone on the list. The future of the wrestling business is in good hands.

Controversial WWE Superstar included in the list

ESPN's list of the top 30 wrestlers under 30 includes a dozen WWE names. Given that they are the world's largest promotion, this is not too much of a surprise. But some of the names included might be a bit of a shocker.

Notably, Logan Paul seals the number 10 spot. By ESPN's own admission, this is a polarizing pick. The Maverick is undeniably a talented athlete with a natural knack for the business, but he only has six matches to his name, making this selection perhaps a little premature.

More so, top talents like Butch, Wes Lee, and Ilja Dragunov appear below Paul on the list, as well as prominent AEW stars like Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Jamie Hayter.