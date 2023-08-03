Major spoiler for Logan Paul vs Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023? What WWE has in store

Logan Paul and Ricochet are set to lock horns at SummerSlam in what many expect to be a breathtaking match. One of the most anticipated showdowns of the night will likely keep fans on the edge of their seats. A potential spoiler regarding it is that WWE is contemplating opening the show with this bout.

On a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul revealed that he made a special request to WWE to put him in the night's first match. He did so because his brother, Jake Paul, has a boxing bout on the same night as SummerSlam in Dallas, Texas. Therefore, The Maverick wants to finish his match early and fly to Dallas to attend it.

WWE might be looking to put Logan Paul vs. Ricochet in the opening spot of the spectacular event in Detroit. The first match of any show holds paramount significance as it sets the pace and mood for the entire event. With both superstars known for their in-ring prowess, they could deliver the best match of the night and take fans' breath away.

It is a match that can raise the bar and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats for the entire show. Hence, WWE might actually look to gamble on Logan Paul and Ricochet and let them kick off a spectacular night of SummerSlam at Ford Field.

Will Logan Paul defeat Ricochet at SummerSlam?

Since his debut, Logan Paul has captured the attention of the WWE Universe with his exceptional in-ring skills. However, Paul failed to grab a victory in his last two one-on-one matches. While his first defeat came against Roman Reigns, his second loss was at the hands of Seth Rollins.

This will be his fourth singles match, and The Maverick will aim to clinch a victory over Ricochet. According to the betting odds, Logan Paul is the favorite to win the contest at SummerSlam. WWE might look to go in this direction, as Paul needs the momentum more than anyone at this moment.

The feud between these two superstars might continue even after SummerSlam and culminate at WWE's next premium live event, Payback, where Ricochet can avenge his possible loss. Needless to say, these two superstars will likely deliver some jaw-dropping moments in their bout at the August 5 extravaganza.

Logan Paul has an excellent prospect of winning the match, considering his losing streak since Crown Jewel 2022. It will be interesting to see how things play out at The Biggest Party of the Summer.