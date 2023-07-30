WWE to postpone major SummerSlam World Title match to Payback?

SummerSlam is just around the corner, and the card for the spectacular event is stacked up with eight matches announced so far. However, one bout that is still up in the air is the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

The two superstars are rumored to face each other at the Biggest Party of the Summer this year, given their rivalry on RAW. However, it looks like WWE is planning to push this match from SummerSlam to its very next premium live event, Payback, which will take place on September 2 in Pittsburgh.

One of the potential reasons behind this could be the buildup to the match. Although WWE showed backstage confrontations between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, both superstars were not involved in a full-fledged storyline.

Therefore, the company might look to build up the storyline and bolster the feud between both women after the August premium live event in Detroit, which will pave the way to a match at Payback.

The two superstars have a long history, and WWE could add layers to their rivalry in a month. If booked properly, Ripley and Rodriguez's feud has the potential to catapult the women's division. There is still an episode of RAW before SummerSlam, and Rhea Ripley's direction will likely get clear.

There is a very good prospect that Raquel Rodriguez might return on the go-home edition of RAW and challenge Ripley to a match at the Biggest Party of the Summer. She might be on a rampage and seeking vengeance after what The Eradicator did to her partner, Liv Morgan.

Another reason WWE might scrap the match from SummerSlam

WWE has announced eight matches so far on the card for The Biggest Party of The Summer. With Triple H taking creative control last year, things and patterns have changed quite a bit under his regime. Hunter always focuses on the quality of the matches and gives each bout a considerable amount of time.

The WWE CCO often does not make a long match card for most of the premium live events; instead, he prefers to keep it short. This could be one of the reasons that the company might not add the Women's World Championship match to SummerSlam.

The card is stacked up with some stupendous matches, and the ninth match could stretch the event a bit too long.

Since taking over the creative regime, Triple H has focused tremendously on the quality of wrestling, and this pattern has been followed in every premium live event that took place under Hunter. Therefore, he might look to book this match for Payback, which will take place in September.

