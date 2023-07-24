Has WWE women's division witnessed a massive regression within the past few years? Taking a look at the stats

The WWE women's division has been in an unhinged state on the main roster for quite some time now. With Triple H taking over creative, things seemingly haven't changed much for the women's roster if looked at meticulously. The WWE female superstars are surely getting the limelight under Hunter's regime, but the statistics reveal a different story.

WrestleOps recently made a retrospective post, citing staggering statistics that reflect the deteriorating condition of the WWE women's division in the last two to three years. It tweeted that WWE is on the verge of surpassing 1000 days without women headlining any premium live event in the company. It is an ignominious record that the Stamford-based promotion could make in just over five months.

Bianca Belair battled Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37, which was the last time two women had headlined a premium live event. Since then, the fans haven't gotten such a glimpse in the company. However, it also sheds light on the fact that the booking of the WWE women's division remained lamentable even under Triple H's regime.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the WWE women's division witnessed a massive regression in the last few years. Although most of the female superstars get featured on the shows and on match cards regularly, things failed to make a huge impact in the bigger picture.

Why has WWE women's division not headlined a PLE lately?

The last few years have seen some of the most spectacular things in WWE, where storylines and feuds remained at their best. While the women's division did significantly well, the men's division arguably remained way ahead in terms of storylines and matches in the main roster. Therefore, it became indispensable for the company to propel the male superstars to the main event picture.

One of the other potential reasons behind women not headlining PLEs was that WWE did not want to gamble with them. Before Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair main-eventing WrestleMania, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey created history when they headlined The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, it received mixed reactions from the WWE Universe, which may have disheartened the company. There have been instances when WWE could not capitalize on the momentum of the superstars, which eventually led to a lack of interest among the fans. Nevertheless, the company surely started to put the WWE women's division in the limelight and has been focusing on building big stars.

With superstars such as Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and others on the main roster, it's just a matter of time before they headline a premium live event again. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what Triple H and Co. have in mind for the WWE women's division on the roster.