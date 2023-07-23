5 times WWE didn't listen to its fans

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, having a global presence, and much of the credit for its success goes to its passionate fans. However, there have been various instances when the company did not listen to its fans, which resulted in widespread pandemonium.

While some of those undeveloped decisions faded away from the fans' minds with time, others still perturb the wrestling world to this day. Let us look at five instances when WWE did not listen to its fans.

#5. Daniel Bryan's Royal Rumble 2014 exclusion

Daniel Bryan's Yes Movement was in full swing

Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan was the hottest thing in the company in 2014, and his popularity skyrocketed. It was the time when the "Yes Movement" was gaining prominence and bringing about a massive revolution.

Therefore, fans desperately wanted to see Bryan win the 2014 Royal Rumble and go on to headline WrestleMania XXX. However, the promotion ignored the fans and snubbed him out of the Rumble, which led to a massive upheaval.

Despite him being the hottest thing, the company did not bother to listen to the fans. It was perhaps one of the worst decisions by the promotion back then not to put Daniel Bryan in the Royal Rumble match.

#4. Not capitalizing on the "Rusev Day"

WWE saw the rise of Rusev Day in 2017

The Rusev Day took WWE by storm in 2017 and became extremely popular among fans overnight. Rusev was the hottest thing in the company during that time, and his merchandise sales saw a huge spike.

Therefore, fans wanted to see him get a huge push and be involved in major storylines, considering his organic rise in popularity. However, Vince McMahon and Co. did not care to listen to the fans' wishes and booked him in lackluster feuds.

Despite Rusev's enormous popularity in 2017, the company did not capitalize on this opportunity. WWE suppressed Rusev Day in every possible way, ditching the fans' yearnings.

#3. WWE snubbing "The Undertaker vs. Sting" bout

The dream bout between the two icons never happened

Sting shocked the pro wrestling world when he signed with the Stamford-based company in 2014. As a result, fans wanted to see the dream bout between The Undertaker and the WCW legend now that they were finally in the same promotion.

WrestleMania 31 was the perfect stage for the two icons to share the wrestling ring in an epic bout. However, WWE had no plans to feature the match despite fans clamoring to witness it, and the company rebuffed fans' wishes.

This was a match the wrestling world has always longed to see, and WWE had the perfect stage to make it happen at WrestleMania 31. But instead, the two icons were booked in separate matches, renouncing the dream bout.

#2. Curbing Drew McIntyre's Clash at the Castle glory

Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest stars in the Stanford-based company

Drew McIntyre had the opportunity of a lifetime to dethrone Roman Reigns in front of his home country at Clash at the Castle in 2022. Fans were rooting for The Scottish Warrior and wanted him to be the one to put an end to Reigns' historic title reign.

Despite having the perfect opportunity and stage to create the company's next biggest star, WWE did not pull the trigger on Drew McIntyre. There was complete pandemonium among fans at the Principality Stadium.

McIntyre's Clash at the Castle glory remained an unfulfilled dream as the Stamford-based company did not listen to the fans and give them what they actually wanted. This could have proved to be one of the company's most historic decisions.

#1. Obliterating LA Knight's unfathomable momentum

LA Knight's popularity soaring through the sky

LA Knight is arguably the hottest thing currently in WWE, and he became extremely popular among the fans overnight. He has been getting thunderous reactions from the crowd each week, and his chants reverberate in every arena.

The wrestling world wants The Megastar to get involved in major feuds and storylines. Despite the fans' unfathomable support and yearnings, the company has been snubbing every opportunity for him. The fans desperately wanted LA Knight to win the MITB briefcase, but the promotion did not bother to give them what they wanted.

Despite his popularity, the company failed to book Knight WrestleMania 39. The Megastar recently competed in the number one contender Fatal Four Way match for the United States Championship. The former IMPACT Wrestling was a fan favorite going into the bout. However, the promotion again ignored the fans as Rey Mysterio won the match.

It's just a matter of moments before the "Yeah Movement" completely takes over the company, leading to chaos. WWE has yet to listen to the voices of its fans and capitalize on this golden opportunity.

