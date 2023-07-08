MITB winner changed from LA Knight to Damian Priest at the last minute? What's in store for The Megastar

Despite being the top contender to win the Men's MITB ladder match, LA Knight failed to grab his big moment as Damian Priest surmounted the odds and clinched victory.

As a result, fans have been speculating that WWE might have changed its plans at the last minute. However, that's not the case as creative apparently had already penned the chapter of the MITB match long ago. Despite Knight getting tremendous support, the company did not pull the trigger on the 40-year-old.

WWE has some huge plans for the self-proclaimed Megastar. LA Knight is currently one of the hottest things in the company and there may be a plan to use that as an opportunity to have him win the Royal Rumble next year.

It will definitely catapult Knight's career, giving him the much-awaited moment that fans have been longing to see. The Megastar could go on to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



“Am the only one that sees an absolute ripoff of The Rock? To the point where he cut the promo on fucking Logan Paul or whatever the fuck is name is. He said, ‘Yeah, stick it,’ the only thing he didn’t do was turn that motherfucker… Kevin Nash shares his thoughts on LA Knight“Am the only one that sees an absolute ripoff of The Rock? To the point where he cut the promo on fucking Logan Paul or whatever the fuck is name is. He said, ‘Yeah, stick it,’ the only thing he didn’t do was turn that motherfucker… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Kevin Nash shares his thoughts on LA Knight “Am the only one that sees an absolute ripoff of The Rock? To the point where he cut the promo on fucking Logan Paul or whatever the fuck is name is. He said, ‘Yeah, stick it,’ the only thing he didn’t do was turn that motherfucker… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/NqHfGHyprz

On the other hand, Damian Priest winning the briefcase adds an element of intrigue and trepidation. Priest is a legitimate threat to all the champions on the roster, with his intimidating heel persona.

Moreover, with him being a member of The Judgment Day, WWE could unravel multiple storylines simultaneously. His ongoing tension with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins could culminate in splendid storytelling, eventually leading to cracks in the heel faction.

Reasons behind LA Knight's unparalleled stardom

LA Knight's character has seen a significant spike in popularity despite WWE's poor booking. He gets a thunderous reaction from the WWE Universe, regardless of the place or the arena. His popularity has enticed fans and propelled them to compare him with the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

One of the reasons behind his unfathomable popularity is his microphone skills, which leave fans in awe. Many believe his promo skills are unparalleled and remind them of The Brahma Bull.

As a result, fans always give him a huge reception during his segments, and the entire arena resonates with the chants of "LA Knight."

Another reason is his charismatic presence and in-ring skills. Unlike high-flying superstars, LA Knight has an orthodox wrestling style that fans love to see. He is also one of those former NXT Superstars who has risen to prominence in no time without having an impactful run. The WWE Universe loves him for his authenticity and believes that he could be a bigger star in the company.

