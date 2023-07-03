Backstage update on why LA Knight did not win at Money in the Bank - Reports

LA Knight was the overwhelming favorite to win the Money in the Bank briefcase on Saturday in London, England. However, Damian Priest prevailed over Knight and five other WWE Superstars to become Mr. MITB.

Knight was seconds away from grabbing the briefcase to win the match when Priest came out of nowhere to hit the Broken Arrow atop the ladder. The Punisher climbed back up to win the match as fans inside The O2 Arena and online went into shock.

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed a possible reason why Knight did not win the briefcase. Meltzer explained that it was not the right time for the popular WWE Superstar to win a world title.

"Fans think that they're never getting it, but that isn't the case here," Meltzer said. "It's like, 'If we give him the briefcase, then he's getting a title shot, but when are we putting the title on him?' And the answer is never. It's probably not a good thing to give it to him." (h/t Ringside News)

Damian Priest immediately teased cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during Seth Rollins' match against Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday. However, Priest held off and inadvertently cost Balor the match against Rollins.

Triple H reassures fans LA Knight will be alright

Many fans were upset with WWE after LA Knight did not win the Money in the Bank briefcase on Saturday. Some even called out Vince McMahon and Triple H for not listening to what fans wanted.

However, Triple H reassured during the press conference after the premium live event that Knight will be alright despite the loss. The WWE CCO explained that Knight is just starting to hit his stride and fans should just be patient.

"I know LA Knight was a massive favorite coming in tonight, continuing that ascent," Triple H said. "Great things come to those who wait. I think that that rise is just getting started."

With Money in the Bank out of the way, LA Knight will likely have a fresh feud heading into SummerSlam. Knight's rumored opponent at the biggest event of the summer is Logan Paul.

