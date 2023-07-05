Damian Priest to create history by cashing in his MITB contract on current champion next week? It's not Seth Rollins

Damian Priest and the rest of The Judgment Day are set to be on next week's episode of NXT. The Archer of Infamy is expected to bring his Money in the Bank briefcase with him to the Performance Center. He could also use the opportunity to cash in his contract on a current champion.

The star in question is none other than Carmelo Hayes. The NXT Champion asked The Judgment Day to show up on his turf next Tuesday. It is possible that Melo could lose his title to Damian Priest via a cash-in on the July 11, 2023, episode of the developmental brand, making Priest the first person to win the NXT Title via a MITB cash-in.

Priest can cash in his contract on any title he wants within 365 days. The Judgment Day member won the briefcase at Money in the Bank in London on July 1, 2023. He teased cashing in on Seth Rollins during his World Heavyweight Championship defense against Finn Balor at the same event.

His actions inadvertently cost Balor the match. Priest once again attempted to cash in the briefcase the following night on RAW but was knocked out due to a collision with Seth Rollins, courtesy of Finn Balor. Balor even threw a temper tantrum backstage after the main event.

Damian Priest needs to break away from The Judgment Day

Damian Priest has been a consistent performer ever since he arrived on the main roster a couple of years ago. The former United States Champion reportedly received huge praise backstage for his match against Bad Bunny at Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6, 2023.

The RAW star has been teasing a split from The Judgment Day for weeks now. Priest needs to emerge out of the shadow of Finn Balor and solidify himself as a solo star. His involvement in Balor's feud against Seth Rollins could even trigger a face turn for the Balor.

Fans will have to wait till next week to find out what The Judgment Day has in store for the WWE Universe.

