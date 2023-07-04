Watch: What happened to The Judgment Day backstage after WWE RAW? Massive tension in the air

Tension continued to rise between members of The Judgment Day this week on WWE RAW. The brewing differences between Finn Balor and Damian Priest led to Dominik Mysterio getting destroyed by Seth Rollins outside the ring. WWE cameras caught something else that wasn’t aired on live television.

The Judgment Day was seen walking to the backstage area after WWE RAW went off the air. Finn Balor stormed through the Gorilla. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were seen trailing behind, carrying an exhausted Dominik. Mami told the cameras to get off her face while Priest put his hand on the lenses to show his anger.

Fans first spotted signs of implosion in the faction after Priest told Balor he could take care of business alone. Despite his insistence, the Demon Prince’s action cost the Archer of Infamy his open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on the RAW after WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Priest seemingly repaid the favor by costing Balor his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank. The former Punishment Martinez’s cash-in tease stopped Balor from hitting the coup de grâce, allowing Rollins to retain his title.

The Judgment Day fails to destroy Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

This week's main event of WWE RAW saw Dominik Mysterio take on Seth Rollins. The match ended abruptly after Damian Priest interfered, giving Rollins a DQ win. Dominik asked Damian to cash in and take the title away from the Visionary.

Finn Balor appeared out of nowhere and attacked Rollins, causing the champion to crash into Priest, preventing him from cashing-in his contract. This led to a huge argument between Priest and Balor.

Dominik Mysterio tried to revert the attention back to Seth Rollins and attacked him but was taken out by a pedigree on the outside. The Judgment Day tried to grab the champion, who escaped once again.

