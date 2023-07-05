Former WWE Universal Champion to turn babyface for the first time in 400+ days at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Summerslam will go down on the first Saturday, August 5, in Detroit, Michigan, and fans are cooking up all kinds of ideas as to what should and shouldn’t happen at the Biggest Event of the Summer. Among the countless possibilities, this one has the most potential to turn true, and it concerns a former WWE Universal Champion.

The person in question is none other than Finn Balor. It is possible that the 41-year-old star could turn babyface for the first time since the June 6, 2022, episode of RAW. Balor’s face turn could happen at SummerSlam, where he’s rumored to once again face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The former WWE Universal Champion is apparently losing control of The Judgment Day ever since he was advised by Damian Priest against getting involved in his matches. The Archer of Infamy is another member of the group that has shown strong signs of a face turn and a potential title win, especially ever since winning the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Priest’s actions inadvertently cost Balor his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at MITB. The former United States Champion also attempted to cash in his briefcase before apparently getting inadvertently knocked out due to an attack by Balor on Rollins in the main event of RAW.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Tonight, Finn Bálor costs Damian Priest a potential Money in the Bank Cash-in.



The end of The Judgement Day may be upon us…

#WWERaw Saturday at #MITB , Damian Priest potentially costs Finn Bálor the World Heavyweight Championship.Tonight, Finn Bálor costs Damian Priest a potential Money in the Bank Cash-in.The end of The Judgement Day may be upon us… Saturday at #MITB, Damian Priest potentially costs Finn Bálor the World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, Finn Bálor costs Damian Priest a potential Money in the Bank Cash-in.The end of The Judgement Day may be upon us…#WWERaw https://t.co/VrVVfBrWmt

Can Finn Balor repeat history at SummerSlam?

As of this writing, WWE hasn’t announced any match for their August 5 premium live event. With that said, the events of RAW this past Monday hinted at a potential rematch between Balor and Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The two superstars famously battled against each other to determine the inaugural Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2016. Balor suffered a nasty injury during the match. He would go on to defeat The Visionary only to relinquish it the following night on RAW.

It remains to be seen if the Demon Prince will repeat history at the Biggest Event of the Summer in case he’s booked to, once again, take on Seth Rollins for the world title.

What are your predictions for the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes