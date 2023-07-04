4 WWE titles that could change hands before SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam will go down at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5. The Biggest Party of the Summer is rumored to feature a match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar in a gimmick match is also likely to take place at the Premium Live Event.

The World Heavyweight Championship could be up for grabs as well. However, the events of Money in the Bank and the July 3, 2023, episode of WWE RAW have fans wondering if the title will change hands in the buildup to the event itself.

The same could be argued about the women’s titles on the red brand as well as the United States Championship.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the possible scenarios that could lead to these titles changing hands, as well as the performers who could potentially end up winning them before SummerSlam.

#1. Women’s Tag Team Championship

As seen on WWE RAW this week, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville survived a tag team turmoil to become the number one contenders to Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Given WWE’s treatment of the tag team titles in the aftermath of Naomi and Sasha Banks’ exit, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville ended up winning the tag team titles well before SummerSlam.

#2. Women's World Championship could change hands before SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title in a great match against Natalya on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Mami ran into 2023 Women’s Money in the Bank winner IYO SKY, who teased a cash-in on the top women’s champion on the red brand.

It is possible that IYO SKY could successfully cash in her briefcase on Rhea Ripley for her title before WWE SummerSlam. The Damage CTRL surprised everyone when she declared herself and Bayley as the co-winners of the briefcase at the post-Money in the Bank press conference.

#3. United States Championship

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Do you think the John Cena feud helped to elevate Austin Theory at all? Do you think the John Cena feud helped to elevate Austin Theory at all? https://t.co/ckx1EesgKy

The United States Championship has been in Austin Theory’s possession since Survivor Series WarGames 2022. The young superstar has managed to retain the title against the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Edge, and John Cena.

However, he could end up losing his most prized possession to AJ Styles or Sheamus in the buildup to SummerSlam. Both men have failed to beat Theory for the title so far.

It remains to be seen if Mr. A Town will hold on to his title on the road to The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#4. World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest has made it crystal clear he will cash in on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Archer of Infamy even teased a cash-in at Money in the Bank and then on WWE RAW this week.

It is possible that Priest could take the Visionary out with a surprise cash-in before WWE SummerSlam. His issues with Finn Balor have also reached new highs in the wake of his contract win. You could just feel the tension in The Judgment Day backstage after RAW.

Do you agree with this list? Let us know in the comments section below!

