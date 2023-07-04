How did Ronda Rousey's second WWE run allegedly lead to 10-time champion quitting the company?

Ronda Rousey's second WWE run kicked off with a surprise Royal Rumble win in January 2022. The Baddest Woman on the Planet went on to have a title match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. Her involvement in the title program allegedly forced a ten-time champion to quit the company.

The star in question is none other than Sasha Banks. The Legit Boss was allegedly unhappy with Vince McMahon for giving her rumored title match against Charlotte Flair to a returning Ronda Rousey. She was also reportedly scheduled to put over Ronda in a match before she and Naomi eventually walked out of WWE.

For those unaware, Rousey returned to WWE as the 30th entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She last eliminated then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to win the bout, earning a title shot in the process. The two women clashed for the title at WrestleMania 38, which Flair won.

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair fought in an I Quit match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the following month's WrestleMania Backlash event, where Rousey won.

Is Ronda Rousey leaving WWE?

Ronda Rousey received the shock of her life when she was betrayed by her best friend Shayna Baszler during their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Money in the Bank 2023.

WWE reportedly pulled the trigger on the feud early because they were informed by Ronda of her imminent departure. The former SmackDown Women's Champion reportedly has a "hard out" in her WWE contract and is expected to leave the company before WrestleMania 40 next year.

Ronda and Shayna officially kicked off their feud with a brawl on the latest episode of WWE RAW. It remains to be seen how the feud between the two women will pan out.

