Sasha Banks was reportedly upset that fellow WWE Superstar was handed her WrestleMania spot 

Sasha Banks was reportedly upset that Ronda Rousey was handed her WrestleMania spot against Charlotte Flair ahead of the former's WWE exit.

The Boss walked out of RAW this past week, and their departure was addressed on SmackDown. Banks and Naomi have been indefinitely suspended, and the two women have since had their merchandise removed from the company's store. Meanwhile, Naomi has removed all WWE references from her Twitter account.

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, Sasha Banks was reportedly mad that WWE gave Ronda Rousey her WrestleMania spot.

"Sasha has always had issues, you know she was mad that Ronda got the WrestleMania spot, which you know was planned for Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair, which was planned for months, I wrote about it. She got moved down and they gave her the tag belts as kinda like a concession because she got moved down," via Ringsidenews.

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania before going on to lose the SmackDown Women's Championship to The Rowdy One at WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE has removed Sasha Banks from the company's main intro

Sasha Banks appeared on WWE's "Then, Now and Forever" intro at the very beginning up until this week, when recent returnee Cody Rhodes replaced The Boss.

Sasha Banks replaced by Cody Rhodes on signature intro from Then…Now…Sasha Banks replaced by Cody Rhodes on signature intro from #SmackDown Then…Now…Sasha Banks replaced by Cody Rhodes on signature intro from #SmackDown https://t.co/GehzRWkXHV

Twitter user Promo Joe shared a video which showed that the former Women's Champion had been replaced amidst the controversy surrounding her walkout from RAW.

It was reported earlier this week that Banks' contract is set to expire within two months. Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed that both women were negotiating their contracts when they decided to walk out of the arena.

“I did hear that their contracts … they were in negotiations for renewals,” Famuyide said. “I don’t know how soon it is, but I think Sasha and Naomi’s contracts were set to expire within the next two months already … What happens if their contracts just run out while they’re doing this? I don’t know. There’s so much unspoken, there’s so much unknown with this situation that I don’t want to be that person who’s just irresponsible, just spewing things recklessly like people tend to do … I’m just saying what I know, and you do with that information what you will.”

It will be interesting to see how long Banks and Naomi are away from screens and or if they return to the company at all.

