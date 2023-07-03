Roman Reigns set to face former champion after nearly 1000 days at WWE SummerSlam - Reports

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 ended on a shocking note as Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in over three and half years. The fallout from the event could lead to a singles match between The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso, per a new report.

Reigns last defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on TV programming at WrestleMania 39, where he defeated Cody Rhodes after little assistance from Solo Sikoa and The Usos. However, a lot has changed since The Showcase of the Immortals and The Bloodline is no longer together, with Jey and Jimmy leaving the group.

Reigns has competed in a couple of tag matches since his victory over The American Nightmare, with the latest one coming against his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso. At Money in the Bank, Jey became the first man to pin The Head of the Table in over 1200 days, and according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, it could lead to a title match between the two at SummerSlam next month.

The last singles match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso came in October 2020 when the duo collided in an 'I Quit' match inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

The Bloodline storyline started with a match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

The Bloodline saga has been one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling since its inception. The storyline started with Roman Reigns trying to get Jey Uso to fall in line, during which the duo faced off against each other multiple times.

While the heel faction was ruling WWE with an iron fist, things started to get sour after The Usos lost the tag team titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, resulting in friction between Reigns and his cousins. Jimmy Uso finally had enough of Reigns' insults as he snapped at The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions 2023, laying him out with multiple superkicks.

Jey soon joined his brother as the duo left The Bloodline after taking out Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. This led to a Civil War at Money in the Bank, where Jey ended The Head of the Table's iconic unpinned streak.

The storyline has come full circle, with the duo reportedly set to lock horns once again. However, WWE seemingly has huge plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and he may not lose the title at this year's SummerSlam.

