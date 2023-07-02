Roman Reigns' 1294-day streak comes to an end at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Money in the Bank was a night to forget for Roman Reigns as the megastar's 1294-day streak came to an end.

The Tribal Chief has been the face of the company for a better part of the last decade. He has elevated himself to the megastar level ever since turning heel in 2020 and has been on a run of life.

However, Reigns was on the losing end of his match at WWE Money in the Bank, with Jey Uso pinning him to secure the bragging right in The Bloodline Civil War. With the victory, Jey ended Roman's 1294-day streak as the Head of the Table was last pinned or submitted at TLC 2019 when he lost to King Corbin.

While Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa firmly controlled the match, things turned around after The Enforcer crashed through a table, leaving The Tribal Chief alone with Jimmy and Jey. The duo proved why they are considered one of the greatest tag teams as they worked together to do something that hasn't been done in over three years.

It'll be interesting to see where things go from here for all the Samoans. It has been reported that Jey Uso could face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and the ending to their match WWE Money in the Bank, certainly set it up.

