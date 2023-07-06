Drew McIntyre addresses his future with WWE 

Over the past few months, it has been rumored that Drew McIntyre has yet to renew his current WWE contract, as it is reportedly set to expire in early 2024. The Scottish Warrior has now commented on his future with the company.

After a brief hiatus, McIntyre returned to WWE last Saturday at the Money in the Bank event in London, England. However, judging by his recent statement, he may not be sure about committing his long-term future to the company.

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, McIntyre was asked about his recent absence and his future goals in the promotion. The former world champion replied:

"I just want to apologize for [sic] everybody, that I missed my dates, I missed the towns. It’s not like me unless there’s a reason. Obviously, the rumor and innuendo is [sic] out there. What’s going on with Drew McIntyre? What’s going on with the future? The future doesn’t matter. What matters is the present." (H/T Fightful)

McIntyre made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank as he confronted the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther before dropping the latter with a Claymore.

Drew McIntyre praises Gunther's rise in the business

Since debuting on the main roster last year, Gunther has been a force to be reckoned with. He has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 300 days and is just 65 days away from becoming the longest holder of the belt.

During the same edition of The Bump, Drew McIntyre gave his thoughts on how The Ring General has improved consistently throughout his pro wrestling career.

"I saw Gunther's development since I saw him when I was outside of WWE. The first time I saw him in Germany, I said, 'That guy has got something.'" [58:56 - 59:26]

With both men already having a history together, all signs point towards the two locking horns early next month for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

