What is Rhea Ripley's favorite thing to do with Dominik Mysterio? Mami's response leaves fans speechless

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's storyline is one of the main attractions of WWE in recent times and has invigorated the ongoing product. The couple has been enchanting fans with their adorable bond, and this on-screen relationship has been blossoming over time. Ripley and Dominik share an unfathomable bond that reflects both a mother & son's affection and a partner's love.

During a Q&A session with "Up NXT," The Eradicator was asked about her favorite thing to do with Dominik Mysterio. While answering this question, Rhea Ripley gave an evil laugh, saying that fans should already know the answer. Continuing her dark humor, she replied to the question in one word, uttering, "Fu*k." The libidinous response from Mami left the WWE Universe dumbstruck.

The nine-second clip shared by WWE NXT has been making the rounds on the internet, raising fans' eyebrows. While some fans have been chuckling at her comments, others have been speechless about it. The WWE Universe has also included Ripley's real-life partner, Buddy Matthews, in the trolls, making some hilarious comments about the real-life couple.

Fans have exploded in the comment section of the tweet, teasing The Eradicator and calling her The Rated-R Diva. The short clip went viral, and it received tremendous reactions from the WWE Universe. The video has around 5 million views on Twitter and has garnered fans' interest.

ola akande @olaakande6 @KaiEnhancements @WWENXT @RheaRipley_WWE Absolutely bc if I was Dom I’d be rizzing her everyday. She sees him way more than she sees buddy Murphy lol gotta wear her down over time like edge did lita

DMack @Wuzatnin @WWENXT @RheaRipley_WWE Dom like “Remember you kissing my sister, Buddy? Your wife tastes great.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Has Rhea Ripley elevated Dominik Mysterio?

Dominik Mysterio's career has risen over the horizon since joining The Judgment Day after betraying his father. He was paired with Rhea Ripley and has been thriving under The Eradicator's shadow. With time, Dominik has displayed an unfathomable character change, thanks to Rhea Ripley.

Besides, the duo also developed an affectionate bond with time which has become one of the most entertaining things on WWE television. Ripley has always been there, guiding and protecting Dirty Dom, grooming him with the utmost love and endearment.

This has played a key role in the development and growth of Dominik Mysterio, who is inconspicuous. Mysterio has unfurled his wings and shown his dark side after joining the Judgment Day, and Ripley has always been by his side. Mami pulled Dominik out of his father's shadow and groomed him to be a man.

Dom recently won the NXT North American Championship and credited his success to Mami. The relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley has been evolving with time, and it stands as an embodiment of their love and affection for each other.

