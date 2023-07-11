The Judgment Day is one of the most nefarious factions currently on WWE television. The group began with Edge and has been carried forward by Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. All these superstars unfurled their wings, unraveled their evil personas, and achieved tremendous success on the main roster.

However, there have been cracks in The Judgment Day in recent times, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest are certainly not on the same page. WWE has started to hint at the possible explosion of the faction in the near future. There has been quite a bit of animosity between Balor and Priest, which was conspicuous at Money in the Bank and the following episode of Raw.

While both members of the stable have a mutual goal, which is to win the World Heavyweight Championship, they have been hindering each other from attaining that. The WWE Universe looks on in melancholy as the faction seems to be on the verge of extinction.

On the other hand, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been trying to prevent the group from dispersing. But tension appears to be rising with each passing week, hinting at the culmination of a year of incredible storytelling.

Fans are expressing their discontent with WWE splitting The Judgment Day

WWE might be looking to wrap up things and put an end to The Judgment Day, as there have been teases of a possible implosion. However, fans have voiced their opinions regarding this. All four members of the group have been entertaining the fans with their incredible segments. While many believe that they should stick together, others feel that it's time for them to split up.

SK1LLZ @igsk1llz @WWE @FinnBalor @Carmelo_WWE @_trickwilliams Isn't Judgment day already coming to an end by no understanding between Damien and Finn? @WWE @FinnBalor @Carmelo_WWE @_trickwilliams Isn't Judgment day already coming to an end by no understanding between Damien and Finn?

Some fans cited Rhea Ripley and Dominik's astounding angle as one of the best things about the faction, which they would probably miss after the breakup. Others believe that The Judgment Day has yet to unfurl many layers of its storytelling.

On the other hand, some fans feel that WWE will be able to explore all the possible angles with the members of the group following the implosion. The WWE Universe even envisaged Balor vs. Priest, which could happen the aftermath of their breakup.

Andrew @ArkziesTV @WrestlingWCC I can think of a couple of possibilities regarding JD. It seems Damien vs Finn is almost guaranteed, maybe the loser leaves JD? Or Maybe Priest Cashes in on Balor when he wins vs Seth? If Priest is to leave JD then they’ll probably get JD as a replacement? @WrestlingWCC I can think of a couple of possibilities regarding JD. It seems Damien vs Finn is almost guaranteed, maybe the loser leaves JD? Or Maybe Priest Cashes in on Balor when he wins vs Seth? If Priest is to leave JD then they’ll probably get JD as a replacement?

The Judgment Day has added a different flavor to WWE programming. With Rhea Ripley's enticing persona and Dominik Mysterio's riotous aura, they bring out an exciting element in the shows. On the other hand, Damian Priest has been enforcing the faction with his devilish gimmick, and Finn Balor has been the mastermind who has been moving the wagons of the group.

BigZee @CuratorDestiny @WrestlingWCC Yes, it should lead to the breakup of the judgment day if we're being real. Feels like seth/Finn was really more about dividing Finn/Priest @WrestlingWCC Yes, it should lead to the breakup of the judgment day if we're being real. Feels like seth/Finn was really more about dividing Finn/Priest

Do you think the faction is set for an implosion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes