Dominik Mysterio reacts to Rhea Ripley apologizing after getting too physical at WWE event

Rhea Ripley apologized to Dominik Mysterio recently, and the young star has now reacted to the apology.

At a recent WWE event, Dominik and Rhea Ripley were filmed having fun while the music played. They were in the ring, and she was jumping around. While doing so, she also pushed Dominik a few times, sending him flying into the ropes.

After the video emerged, Ripley said sorry to Dominik. She added that she just wanted to "mosh" and could not help herself.

Dominik Mysterio has now reacted to this as well. He said she never needed to be sorry and could do whatever she wanted.

"Don’t ever be sorry mami you do what you want ☺️@RheaRipley_WWE," he wrote.

The young star didn't mind it and was as in awe of Rhea Ripley as ever.

Rhea Ripley spoke about how Dominik Mysterio reacted when Seth Rollins put his arm around her

Rhea Ripley had a moment during an episode of WWE RAW a couple of weeks back when Seth Rollins suddenly slid out of the ring and put his arm around her.

She spoke about how Dominik and Buddy Matthews reacted, saying that Buddy had accepted Seth's apology, but Dominik was quite upset.

"[Has Dom or Buddy accepted Seth's apology?] Buddy yes. Dom Dom I feel like it lit a fire under him where he wants some revenge. Yeah, I haven't talked to him in the last 24 hours about it, but I know that he wasn't very happy. We had a little back and forth straight afterwards where I was like why like 'Why didn't you do something?' And I think he definitely wants to get him back," she said. [From 8:08 to 8:28]

Dominik and Seth also had a match recently, but the young Mysterio did not get the better deal at the end. It remains to be seen if this rivalry continues.

