Rhea Ripley says sorry to top WWE Superstar on Twitter

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley couldn't help but apologize to Dominik Mysterio on Twitter over a clip of her 'moshing' in the ring.

Ripley and Mysterio are inseparable. The two young stars can't get enough of each other, and fans love every bit of their chemistry on WWE TV.

A fan recently shared a couple of clips from a WWE live event featuring Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. In the second clip, Ripley can be seen as 'moshing,' with Dominik feeling the brunt of it. For those unaware, Google defines mosh as "dance to rock music in a violent manner involving jumping up and down and deliberately colliding with other dancers." Ripley collided with Dominik on a couple of occasions while 'moshing' in the ring.

The Nightmare noticed the clip on Twitter and stated that she couldn't help but mosh. She also apologized to Dominik for colliding with him while moshing.

"I wanna mosh so bad… Sorry @DomMysterio35 😅," Ripley wrote.

Rhea Ripley on how her "romance story" with Dominik started

At this point, Ripley and Dominik aren't even hiding their feelings for each other. For some time now, Ripley has been posting romantic tweets aimed at Dominik.

In a recent interview on Wrestling with Rosenberg, Rhea Ripley talked about the origins of her on-screen relationship with Dominik. She stated that they barely got to know each other in the initial stages, but then their friendship bloomed during The Judgment Day's feud with Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

"Like, I barely got to mingle with him. I didn't really get to know him, especially because I was more just in the women's division where, like now I get to experience and make friends with like guys as well because I'm actually working with them. But our friendship sort of just like bloomed and then, you know, I ended up beating him up a couple times and chocking him out with my leg and it's where this romance story started."

Ripley's crazy antics on WWE TV have been a hit with the WWE Universe. It remains to be seen how their story will pan out in the coming weeks.

