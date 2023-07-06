Rhea Ripley reacts to AEW star threatening to beat up 46-year-old WWE legend after Money in the Bank

Rhea Ripley has reacted to an All Elite Wrestling star threatening to beat up a legend after WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

The sports entertainment giant held its Money in the Bank premium live event this past Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Fans were treated to a surprise at the show, as John Cena made his return and said that he wants to try to bring WrestleMania to the United Kingdom. Cena's promo received a tremendous reaction and even caused a member of the British Parliament to comment on the possibility of London hosting a future WrestleMania.

John Cena and Rhea Ripley had a conversation backstage at Money in the Bank and the 46-year-old uploaded it on his TikTok account. The conversation cannot be heard but Rhea humorously rejects whatever Cena is saying and then John sadly looks into the camera at the end of the clip.

Although Rhea and Dominik Mysterio are inseparable on television, The Judgment Day duo are not dating in reality. Ripley and AEW star Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy) are a couple. Buddy is part of the House of Black faction along with Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart. King took to Twitter to react to the clip of Rhea talking with Cena and vowed to beat the WWE legend up.

Rhea Ripley reacted to the hilarious comment with a crying laughing emoji.

Rhea Ripley reacts to Seth Rollins accidentally putting his arm around her on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins seemingly has an issue with everyone in The Judgment Day and recently angered Rhea Ripley by accidentally putting his arm around her on RAW.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Ripley claimed that Buddy Matthews has accepted Seth Rollins' apology but Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day was still angry about it. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio in the main event of last night's WWE RAW in a non-title match.

"[Has Dom or Buddy accepted Seth's apology?] Buddy yes. Dom Dom I feel like it lit a fire under him where he wants some revenge. Yeah, I haven't talked to him in the last 24 hours about it, but I know that he wasn't very happy. We had a little back and forth straight afterwards where I was like why like 'Why didn't you do something?' And I think he definitely wants to get him back," she said. [From 8:08 to 8:28]

Mer💔Luca @NotPunkAnymore Dominik and Aaliyah Mysterio dating Rhea Ripley and Buddy Murphy (Matthews) who are now a real life couple. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dominik and Aaliyah Mysterio dating Rhea Ripley and Buddy Murphy (Matthews) who are now a real life couple. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/U6EBrMFK1Z

Rhea Ripley recently suggested that she may be able to convince Buddy Matthews to return to WWE. Only time will tell if the 34-year-old will get the opportunity to return sometime down the line.

