In a new Instagram story, WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has urged fans to quit tagging her in Rhea Ripley and Samantha Irvin's pictures.

Kelley is currently on a break from WWE TV for vacation. Unfortunately, she isn't being able to focus on relaxing in her off-time. Fans are bombarding her social media notifications by tagging her in photoshopped pictures of Rhea Ripley and Samantha Irvin.

Cathy Kelley took to her Instagram story and sent the following message to WWE fans.

"if you don't quit tagging me in these things 😭 I'm trying to peacefully enjoy my vacation," she said.

Rhea Ripley is in a relationship with Buddy Matthews in real life

Ripley's personal life is quite complicated at the moment. She is romantically involved with AEW star Buddy Matthews at present. On WWE TV, though, she is in a relationship with fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. On the other hand, she's also teasing her "ex-girlfriend" Cathy Kelley by flirting with Samantha Irvin at house shows.

Ripley recently made a hilarious comment after Seth Rollins put his arm around her shoulders on an episode of RAW.

She said Buddy Matthews had forgiven Rollins for his actions, but Dominik hadn't. Here's what she said on the Battleground podcast:

"[Has Dom or Buddy accepted Seth's apology?] Buddy yes. Dom Dom I feel like it lit a fire under him where he wants some revenge. Yeah, I haven't talked to him in the last 24 hours about it, but I know that he wasn't very happy. We had a little back and forth straight afterwards where I was like why like 'Why didn't you do something?' And I think he definitely wants to get him back," she said. [From 8:08 to 8:28]

It's unlikely that fans will stop tagging Kelley in Rhea Ripley's pictures with Irvin anytime soon. It would be a good idea for the backstage interviewer to log off until she returns from vacation.

