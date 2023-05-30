Rhea Ripley's four-word reaction to Seth Rollins putting his arm around her shoulder on WWE RAW

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to Seth Rollins' actions on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

On this week's red brand, the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins teamed up with AJ Styles to take on The Judgment Day. During the contest, Rollins had some fun at Ripley's expense by putting his arm around her shoulder. The Eradicator initially didn't notice the act and screamed at The Visionary as soon as she realized what had just happened.

Rhea Ripley then took to Twitter and replied to a couple of stills highlighting the amusing moment shared by Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Here's what she wrote in her response to Seth Rollins:

"You will regret this."

Rhea Ripley won't stop until she gets back at Seth Rollins

The Nightmare has never shied away from attacking male WWE Superstars. Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Dominik Mysterio, and many others have suffered the wrath of Ripley in the past. She is quite excited about the possibility of intergender matches in WWE.

Here's what Ripley told Scott Fishman of TV Insider earlier this year:

“With the way of the world and with just the business side of things, I’m not sure how far we can go with it. A lot of people are not for it. We’re on live TV and have to abide by rules and regulations. I‘m not sure how far we can go, but I like to push boundaries. I know Triple H is the same. I don’t know what the future holds with intergender wrestling. But I just hope if it does come to that point, I can be that person to do it again. I think it just has to make sense.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Rhea Ripley would love to get her hands on Seth Rollins in a singles match somewhere down the line. She has already competed in an intergender match on WWE TV. In December last year, she defeated Akira Tozawa in a singles match on RAW.

What do you think will happen the next time Ripley and Rollins cross paths? Sound off in the comment section below.

